Kokrajhar/Kajalgaon (Assam), Dec 5 (PTI) Arms and ammunition were seized on Saturday from different areas in Assam's Kokrajhar and Chirang districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region ahead of the BTC elections, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) unearthed an arms dump in Soraibil area in Ripu Reserve Forest along the India-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Raushan told reporters.

They seized several AK-56 rifles, six muzzle-loaded pipe guns, seven 7.65 mm and three country-made pistols, three grenades and nearly 180 cartridges, he said.

In another operation, police seized a rifle, six pistols, four grenades and several cartridges, another police officer said.

Elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be held in two phases on December 7 and 10.

Campaigning for the 21 seats going to polls in the first phase ended on Saturday.

