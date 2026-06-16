C Vijayabaskar Resigns: Former AIADMK Minister Quits As MLA, Deepening Party’s Political Turmoil

Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister and AIADMK legislator C. Vijayabaskar resigned from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, marking the fifth resignation from the party in the past month. Vijayabaskar, who represented the Viralimalai constituency, submitted his resignation amid growing internal dissent within the AIADMK, adding to the challenges facing the opposition party after a series of high-profile exits.

Vijayabaskar's resignation follows the departure of four other AIADMK MLAs in recent weeks, reflecting continued instability within the party. The latest move comes as AIADMK grapples with internal divisions and criticism from several senior leaders over the party's leadership and its handling of dissent. AIADMK Shanmugam Faction Appoints C Vijayabaskar As Chief Whip.

According to reports, the resignation has been accepted by the Speaker, paving the way for a by-election in the Viralimalai Assembly constituency unless the vacancy is filled through other constitutional processes.

C Vijayabaskar Criticises Party Leadership

A day before stepping down, Vijayabaskar publicly criticized the AIADMK leadership, alleging that the party had developed a pattern of expelling members who voiced differing opinions. He said loyal and hardworking cadres were being treated as adversaries rather than valued members of the organisation.

His remarks echoed similar criticism made by former minister C. Ve. Shanmugam, highlighting growing dissatisfaction among sections of the party leadership.

Fresh Blow for AIADMK

The resignation is the latest setback for AIADMK as it attempts to regroup following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party has witnessed a series of resignations and defections in recent weeks, with some former legislators joining the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), further weakening its legislative strength.

Political observers believe the latest exit could intensify pressure on the party leadership to address internal grievances and prevent further erosion of support.

About C Vijayabaskar

C. Vijayabaskar served as Tamil Nadu's Health Minister from 2013 to 2021 and has represented the Viralimalai constituency in multiple terms. His resignation comes amid a broader period of political realignment in Tamil Nadu, where AIADMK has faced repeated organisational challenges since the Assembly elections.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).