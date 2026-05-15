India News | AIADMK Shanmugam Faction Appoints C Vijayabaskar as Chief Whip

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): Amid the continuing internal crisis within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the CV Shanmugam faction on Friday asserted that former Tamil Nadu minister C Vijayabaskar had already been appointed as the party's official whip.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam confirmed the appointment while responding to questions regarding Vijayabaskar's role within the party. "Yes, we appointed official whip. He is already appointed," Shanmugam said.

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The statement comes amid escalating factional tensions within the AIADMK following disciplinary actions and growing dissent against party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS.

Earlier on May 14, Shanmugam addressed concerns regarding heightened security at the AIADMK headquarters and asserted that genuine party workers would never disrespect the premises.

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"We hear that security has been increased in the AIADMK head office. We want to tell you all one thing: this is AIADMK blood. We are common people who were made MPs and MLAs by the AIADMK party. AIADMK Head Office is seen as a temple by our cadres," he told reporters.

"We, in a legal way, after proving that we are real cadres of AIADMK, will set foot in the AIADMK head office. Nobody needs to fear," he added.

The political turmoil within the AIADMK intensified after Shanmugam publicly criticised EPS, accusing him of weakening the organisation and leading the party towards repeated electoral defeats since the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

"The defeat faced by the AIADMK in the recently concluded Assembly elections must be discussed. We need to deliberate and analyse the reasons behind these continuous defeats," Shanmugam had said.

He also alleged that the party's founding ideology had been diluted under the present leadership and claimed that several senior leaders and functionaries had been removed from organisational positions.

The EPS-led faction had initiated disciplinary action against leaders accused of violating the party whip during a recent floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Several leaders, including C V Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, were removed from organisational posts.

The intensifying factional battle has further deepened uncertainty within the AIADMK ahead of future political contests in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)