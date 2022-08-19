New Delhi, Aug 18: Slamming the Central government, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said inflation is rising continuously and GST is contributing in rising inflation in the country, adding inflation is increasing as GST was added to essential items and petroleum products.

"It has put a pressure on common man, who is already reeling under inflation. The Central government has also levied GST on milk products increasing its prices. The Central government is cancelling trains which was not done earlier by any government," Baghel said. Congress Postpones 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' Rally to September 4 Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Delhi.

"Moreover, the Central government is least bothered to provide relief to citizens from this inflation which has resulted in increases in the price of daily use products and a high cost of living. We are protesting against it." he added

Amul, and another dairy major Mother Dairy raised its milk prices by Rs 2/litre with effect from Wednesday (August 17). The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multi-fold during the last 5 months.

"For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have alone firmed up by about 10-11 per cent in the said period. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise during the same time due to the heat wave observed earlier in the country and on account of the extended summer season," it said.

The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders -- consumers and farmers.

