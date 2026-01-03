Is the PM Narendra Modi Government Giving Free Car to Every Family? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Instagram Videos

Mumbai, January 3: Viral Instagram videos claiming that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government is providing a free car to every family are fraudulent, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check team (PIB Fact Check) has confirmed.

According to the fact-checking agency, the videos are AI-generated fake videos. Users are being misinformed by scammers who say that the Indian government is giving away free cars to families. They claim that by registering on an official website and supplying specific personal information, people can benefit from this deal. However, the PIB Fact Check has confirmed that this claim is completely untrue. Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

Fact Check: Is Government Giving Free Car to Every Family?

"Please stay alert. Do not fall for the lure of enticing content and do not forward them. For official information on the central government's public welfare schemes, please visit the website http://myscheme.gov.in," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. "Send any suspicious video or information related to the central government to @PIBFactCheck, we will bring the real information to you," the agency added. Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Moreover, the public is recommended to follow official channels for announcements and only visit government websites that ending in ".gov.in" for verified information.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : The government is giving away a car to every family for free. Conclusion : The claim is fake and the videos are AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).