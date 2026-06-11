Cockroach Janta Party To Release Education Manifesto Demanding Resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is launching a nationwide protest today at Pune University to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam irregularities. Accompanied by activist Sonam Wangchuk, the party will release an education manifesto.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, has announced the launch of a nationwide protest movement to address systemic irregularities within India’s education sector. Commencing today at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, the agitation demands the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing concerns over recent examination paper leak scandals, including the NEET controversy.
CJP Protest Demands and Education Manifesto
During a press conference held in Maharashtra, Dipke confirmed that the party will release a comprehensive education manifesto detailing proposed reforms and solutions to current systemic failures. The protest in Pune is expected to draw significant participation from students and youth organisations. Notable figures, including environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, social activist Vishwambhar Chaudhari, and legal expert Advocate Asim Sarode, have confirmed their attendance to support the cause. What Is the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and How To Join It?.
The CJP has issued a formal ultimatum to the central government, stating that if Minister Pradhan does not step down, the movement will escalate. Organisers have scheduled a large-scale, indefinite demonstration to take place in Delhi on June 20 should their demands remain unaddressed. This event follows a two-week period of mobilisation efforts conducted by the party across various regions.
CJP Nationwide Agitation Plans and Objectives
Following the initial launch in Pune, the protest campaign is set to expand into other major Indian cities, including Lucknow, Amritsar, and Jaipur. Dipke noted that the movement is the result of extensive research into educational policy shortcomings. The CJP maintains that the current series of examination irregularities has undermined student confidence and requires urgent, transparent accountability from the Union Ministry. ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Trademark Applications Filed by Two Individuals, Founder Abhijeet Dipke Not Among Applicants.
The party’s manifesto aims to provide a structured platform for addressing the recurring issues associated with nationwide testing protocols. As the protest progresses, the CJP intends to continue its outreach to students, seeking to unify voices against what they describe as a failure of oversight in the national education administration.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).