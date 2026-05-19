What Is the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and How To Join It?

A satirical online group called the “Cockroach Janta Party” has rapidly gained traction across social media after a Google Form shared on X by Abhijeet Dipke drew tens of thousands of sign-ups within days. The initiative began as an internet joke following controversy surrounding remarks linked to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. However, what started as satire has now evolved into a wider online movement focused on unemployment, youth frustration and political discontent.

As of 19 May, the unofficial “Cockroach Janta Party” had reportedly crossed 80,000 registrations. Its Instagram page had more than 12,000 followers, while its X account approached 29,000 followers. ‘Parasites’ Remarks Targeted Fake Degree Holders, Not Country’s Youth, Says CJI Surya Kant.

Cockroach Janta Party

The Cockroach Janta Party is a platform for the youth to shape the future of Indian politics. CJP will launch a nationwide initiative inviting suggestions, ideas, and feedback from young citizens on the issues the party should focus on and the change they wish to see. #CJP — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_2029) May 18, 2026

How the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Started

The movement began after Abhijeet Dipke, currently based in Boston, US, shared a satirical post on X on 16 May. The post invited people to join what he described as a platform for all the “cockroaches” and included a Google Form for registration.

The post read: “If you wish to join, hit the link below. Eligibility criteria: unemployed, lazy, chronically online, ability to rant professionally,” The post came amid public debate over remarks attributed to Justice Surya Kant. The Chief Justice later clarified that his oral observations were directed at people allegedly using fake degrees to enter professions such as law and media, and not at unemployed youth. Despite the clarification, the satirical campaign quickly spread online. CJI Surya Kant Calls for 50% Women’s Representation in Government and Legal Aid Empanelments.

Who Is Behind the Movement?

Abhijeet Dipke, 30, described the initiative as “the voice of the lazy and unemployed” during an interview from Boston. Dipke said the response to the campaign exceeded all expectations. “It started with a simple Google Form, and honestly, I never expected such a massive response.”

He added: “I have not slept for the last three days. It's overwhelming. I never imagined a joke would become such a big thing on the internet.” According to reports, Dipke previously worked as a social media worker associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Why Is the Movement Getting Attention?

Dipke said the large number of sign-ups reflects frustration among younger Indians who feel disconnected from mainstream politics. “I think the biggest takeaway from the response is that young people in India are frustrated since no political party has done anything for them in the last few years.”

He added: “People are seemingly fed up with mainstream politics in India.” Most registrations, according to Dipke, have come from Gen Z users who connected with the campaign’s humour and messaging.

The movement has also received attention from public figures, including lawyers, academicians and some leaders from the All India Trinamool Congress.

Dipke said: “Prominent lawyers, academicians, and TMC politicians have written in support. I think this is a good sign. It started as a joke. But it has gradually moved beyond a joke now.”

How to Join the Cockroach Janta Party

People have been joining the movement primarily through a Google Form link shared on the group’s social media platforms, especially X and Instagram. The registration process is informal and currently functions as an online sign-up campaign rather than an officially registered political organisation.

The viral eligibility criteria listed in the original post included: “Unemployed”, “Lazy”, “Chronically online” and “Ability to rant professionally.” The organisers have also expanded their online presence through social media pages, memes and public interactions with supporters.

Could It Become a Real Political Movement?

While the initiative began as satire, Dipke indicated that discussions are underway about taking the campaign beyond social media. “It started as a joke. But it has gradually moved beyond a joke now.”

He added: “I think I will be in India soon, and we will decide what to do about the movement. We have 80,000 + sign-ups. It can’t be left as such. I may move to Delhi and decide.”

According to Dipke, the group is planning surveys and consultations to determine its future direction. The movement has also drawn comparisons online with earlier anti-establishment campaigns such as India Against Corruption, which later led to the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).