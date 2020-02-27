Delhi Violence: Kapil Mishra Hits Out at Those Seeking FIR Against Him, Says 'No Question Asked to Those Talking About Dividing India'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 27: Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, accused of instigating the violence in North East Delhi that left at least 35 dead, said baseless allegations are being levelled against him. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the embattled former legislator said questions must be raised against those pitching to "divide India" rather than condemning him. Delhi Violence: Police Seeks More Time to File FIRs For 'Hate Speech', High Court Adjourns Matter For 4 Weeks.

According to Mishra, he did not attempt to provoke violence through the pro-CAA rally on Sunday, but had only intended to get the arterial road in Jaffrabad cleared of anti-CAA demonstrators. The onus of the riots should be held on those from whose residences bombs have been recovered, Mishra said, referring to the alleged recovery of petrol bombs from the terrace of AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

"No question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country or those on whose terrace petrol bombs were found. But someone who only requested for road to be cleared as it was causing inconvenience to 35 lakh people is being called a terrorist," the AAP-turned-BJP leader said.

Kapil Mishra, BJP: There was nothing inciting in my statement. I was talking to a Police officer that the road be cleared. If you call those blocking the road - agitators & those asking to clear it - terrorists, it shows your bias. I don't want to comment on a sub-judice matter.

Mishra landed in row after he uploaded a video on Sunday on his Twitter handle, which showed him telling a crowd that he along with his supporters would "hit the streets" if the anti-CAA protesters in Jaffrabad do not vacate by Wednesday. The "ultimatum", he said, would end with the exit of United States President Donald Trump. After the visiting dignitary would depart, he would not even listen to the police, the firebrand BJP leader said.

On being asked to clarify over his remarks, Mishra told reporters today that there was "nothing inciting" in his statements. "I was talking to a Police officer that the road be cleared. If you call those blocking the road - agitators and those asking to clear it - terrorists, it shows your bias. I don't want to comment on a sub-judice matter," he added.