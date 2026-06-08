‘Have Some Shame and Some Spine’: Mahua Moitra Launches Scathing Attack on Yusuf Pathan As TMC MPs Rebel

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday, June 8, launched a sharp attack on party colleague and Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan, accusing him of aligning with the party's rebel faction amid a major political crisis within the Trinamool Congress. Her remarks came hours after 20 of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs reportedly broke away to form a separate parliamentary group supporting the BJP-led NDA.

Moitra, who represents Krishnanagar in the Lok Sabha, criticised the former Indian cricketer on social media, alleging that he had rushed to New Delhi after being summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The comments underscore growing tensions within the party as it grapples with simultaneous splits in both its parliamentary and legislative wings. Did Sourav Ganguly Ask Yusuf Pathan To Quit As MP To Vacate Seat for Mamata Banerjee? Ex-Cricketer Fact Checks Fake Claim.

Mahua Moitra Attacks Yusuf Pathan

And @iamyusufpathan you are rushing to Delhi because @AmitShah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district voted you in with a huge margin. Have some shame & some spine. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 8, 2026

Taking to X, Moitra questioned Pathan's political stance and urged him to stand by the mandate given to him by voters. "Our district voted you in by a huge margin. Have some shame and some spine," she wrote.

Moitra has remained publicly loyal to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee throughout the ongoing internal turmoil. She has also recently criticised rebel leaders within the party, describing them as "completely useless" and accusing them of relying solely on Banerjee's political appeal for their electoral success. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Resigns: TMC MP Steps Down From Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress Amid Growing Internal Turmoil.

Yusuf Pathan and the Recent Political Controversy

Pathan has been at the centre of political speculation in recent weeks following reports that the Trinamool Congress had allegedly explored the possibility of persuading him to resign from the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat.

According to media reports, the party had reportedly sought assistance from former India captain Sourav Ganguly in convincing Pathan to step down, potentially allowing Mamata Banerjee to contest a bypoll from the constituency.

The reports claimed that Pathan declined the proposal. Baharampur is considered an important constituency for the Trinamool Congress due to its significant minority voter base. However, Ganguly publicly denied the reports, accusing the publication that carried the story of acting with "reckless disregard of the truth".

Pathan made political history in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by defeating Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, becoming the first Trinamool Congress candidate to win the Baharampur seat since the party's formation.

Major Split Among TMC Lok Sabha MPs

The latest controversy coincided with a major development in Parliament. Twenty Lok Sabha MPs, reportedly led by Chief Whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), effectively creating a split within the Trinamool Congress parliamentary unit.

Ghosh Dastidar said the decision followed consultations among MPs. "We have accepted the people's verdict and believe our future political course should be aligned with the NDA," she stated. Sources associated with the rebel group indicated that the MPs do not intend to immediately resign from the Trinamool Congress or formally join the BJP. Instead, they plan to function as a separate parliamentary group while extending support to the NDA. Political observers believe the move could help the MPs avoid disqualification under anti-defection provisions.

The developments in Parliament come shortly after divisions emerged within the party's legislative wing in West Bengal. Expelled Trinamool Congress MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha recently submitted a letter claiming the support of 60 legislators. The document, signed by 58 MLAs, proposed Ritabrata Banerjee's name for the post of Leader of the Opposition.

The move has been interpreted as part of a broader internal struggle over the party's future direction and leadership structure. Ritabrata Banerjee has repeatedly criticised Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of running the party in a corporate-style manner rather than as a traditional political organisation.

With support from 60 legislators, the faction has reportedly crossed the two-thirds threshold required under anti-defection rules, potentially strengthening its position if a formal split occurs.

The simultaneous divisions in both the parliamentary and legislative wings represent one of the most significant internal challenges faced by the Trinamool Congress since its formation in 1998. As competing factions consolidate support and senior leaders exchange public criticism, the party's organisational structure and future political alignment remain under close scrutiny.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).