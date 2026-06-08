Sukhendu Sekhar Roy Resigns: TMC MP Steps Down From Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress Amid Growing Internal Turmoil

In a significant political development for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from both the Upper House of Parliament and the party on Monday, deepening concerns over internal dissent within the Mamata Banerjee-led organisation. The resignation comes amid reports of growing unrest within the party following recent political setbacks in West Bengal.

Roy, one of the Trinamool Congress's longest-serving parliamentarians, submitted his resignation from the Rajya Sabha to the Chairman of the House and also informed party leadership of his decision. Sources indicated that he communicated his resignation to party chief Mamata Banerjee shortly after stepping down from Parliament. TMC vs TMC: Ritabrata Banerjee Reaches West Bengal Assembly With Support Letters From 59 Trinamool Congress MLAs (Watch Videos).

While detailed reasons for his departure have not been officially outlined, Roy reportedly stated that he had been unhappy within the party for some time. The resignation follows a series of remarks made by Roy in recent days that hinted at dissatisfaction within the party. Last week, he suggested that the rebellion that had affected sections of the party's legislative wing in West Bengal could eventually spread to its parliamentary ranks as well. He also raised concerns about the party's internal functioning and the scale of recent defections.

His comments had sparked speculation about growing divisions within the TMC, although party leaders initially sought to downplay the significance of his statements. TMC Crisis Deepens: Ritabrata Banerjee Leads TMC Rebellion, Submits 58 Signatures in Opposition to Party’s Chosen LoP.

Fresh Blow to Trinamool Congress

Roy's exit is being viewed as another setback for the Trinamool Congress at a time when the party is attempting to contain dissent and maintain unity among its elected representatives. The resignation coincides with efforts by the party leadership to prevent further defections and address concerns among lawmakers following recent political turbulence in the state.

The development comes shortly after other signs of unrest within the party, including criticism from former leaders and reports of lawmakers distancing themselves from the organisation.

Veteran Parliamentarian

Roy has been a prominent figure in the Trinamool Congress since joining the party in 2011 and represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha for multiple terms. Over the years, he served as one of the party's key voices in Parliament and held important organisational responsibilities within the party.

What Lies Ahead

Political observers are closely watching whether Roy's resignation remains an isolated development or signals wider discontent within the party's parliamentary wing. The Trinamool Congress leadership is expected to intensify efforts to maintain cohesion as it navigates a challenging political landscape both in West Bengal and at the national level.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).