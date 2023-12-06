New Delhi, December 6: Leaders of at least 17 parties on Wednesday attended the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to decide its plans in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. Congress leaders also said that the next date for the INDIA bloc meeting will be communicated soon.

The meeting at the residence of Kharge was attended by leaders of the Congress, the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the RJD, the CPI-M, the CPI, the NCP, the NC, the IUML, the RSP, the JMM, the VCK, the JD-U, the Kerala Congress-M, the AAP, the RLD, and the MDMK.

INDIA leaders attend a meeting at Congress President Shri @Kharge's residence in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/Da6CcDl8zA — Congress (@INCIndia) December 6, 2023

Besides Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Syed Naseer Hussain, K.C. Venugopal, Rajani Patil and Pramod Tiwari, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, CPI-M's Elamaram Kareem, RJD's Faiyaz Ahmad, Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan, NCP's Vandana Chavan, AAP's Raghav Chadha, the CPI's Binoy Viswam, the IUML's Abdul Wahab, the MDMK's Vaiko, the RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, Kerala Congress-M's Dr. Jose K Mani, and JMM's Mahua Maji.

Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, and Suresh Kodukkunnil, Samajwadi Party's S.T. Hassan, DMK's T.R. Baalu, NC's Hasnain Masoodi, IUML's T. Mohd Basheer, RSP's N.K. Premachandran, VCK's Thirumaavalavan Thol and D Ravikumar, and JD-U's Lalan Singh attended the meeting.

"A Parliamentary strategy meeting of like-minded parties of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha floor leaders was held at 10, Rajaji Marg. "We will take up the issues of the people in the Parliament, in the remaining part of this session to make the government accountable. "A date for meeting of INDIA parties will soon be fixed, in consultation with the leaders of all parties. "Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA !" Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress' Hussain said: "Today the meeting of the INDIA floor leaders took place at the residence of Kharge. Kharge and Rahul Gandhi chaired the meeting of the INDIA bloc." He said that many bills and the government's behaviour in the session were discussed and it was decided that the date for the INDIA bloc meeting will be announced soon. "We had postponed the December 6 dates as many had their prior engagements. So a new date will be decided and informed to all," Hussain said.

