New Delhi, December 3: Despite Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi jointly holding over 150 public meetings and road shows in the five Assembly poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the magic and guarantees of the grand old party did not turn the tide for it in three states.

According to Congress leaders, since August 22 this year, 81-year-old Kharge addressed 42 public meetings and press conferences to launch the manifesto of the party in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Assembly Election 2023 Results: Faced With Hindi Heartland Losses, Congress Dials INDIA Bloc Partners for Meeting on December 6.

Rahul Gandhi, one of the star campaigners of the Congress held about 64 public meetings, padyatras, road shows and public interactions with the people in the five states since October 5. Even his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed 44 public meetings and road shows in the five states.

The party leader added that these three leaders addressed a maximum of 55 public meetings in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi addressed 26 public meeting and road shows in the southern state while his sister addressed 16 public meeting in the state and Kharge addressed 13 public meetings.

While in Madhya Pradesh, these three leaders addressed 34 rallies, in Rajasthan they addressed 29 public meetings and in Chhattisgarh they addressed 28 rallies. Through their rallies, the Congress leaders launched a direct assault on the BJP and targeted it on several issues. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Likely To Retain Madhya Pradesh, Wrest Power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress Dominance in Telangana.

The Congress leaders also announced several guarantees in the states. The party announced a caste-based census, implementation of the old pension scheme, cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500, 100 units of free electricity, Rs 1,500 to women among others. The BJP on the other hand also led an aggressive campaign in all these five states.

The Congress was eyeing a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, however, as per the trends the party was trailing in both the states. The Congress was also confident of winning in Madhya Pradesh, however, the saffron party gave its best show in the state and it was leading on 162 seats while the Congress was leading only on 65 seats.

The only good news for the Congress was from Telangana where the Congress was leading on 62 seats while the KC Rao-led BRS was leading on 43 seats. The results of the Assembly elections will also put a dent on the Congress’ prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it was expecting a good show in these states.

