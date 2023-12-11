Thiruvananthapuram, December 11: In scenes witnessed never before in Kerala, angry Governor Arif Mohammed Khan lost his cool on Monday night and hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after protesting SFI activists stopped him when he was returning after attending an official function. "Chief Minister is hatching this conspiracy to harm me physically as he did in Kannur. This is at the direction of CM to hurt me physically.

"When the CM is part of this conspiracy, what can this police do," a peeved Khan said, adding that he will not allow the criminals to rule the road. The security officials were aghast seeing Khan stopping his vehicle and stepping out to challenge the protesters. Losing his cool, he then asked the police officials if this is the security cover that has been given to him. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Accuses CM Pinarayi Vijayan of Conspiring to Hurt Him Physically

A police official had a very tough time in pacifying Khan while others chased away the SFI activists who managed to come to the Governor’s vehicle and were seen hitting it with their hands. Khan then again turned his ire towards Vijayan and was heard saying that it appears the CM has given a free hand to the SFI activists to manhandle him. "Will anyone be allowed to reach near the vehicle of the CM," he asked. Kerala Stampede: State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Calls Cochin University’s Vice Chancellor To Take Stock of Stampede Incident During Annual Festival

State Congress President K.Sudhakaran termed this a black day in the history of the state, while his BJP counterpart K.Surendran alleged that the police officials reduced the speed of the security vehicles to enable the protesters to come and bang the vehicle of the Governor. "There is a total breakdown of law and order situation in the state and we the BJP will not remain a mute witness to such goondaism," he said.

