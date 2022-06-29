Mumbai, June 29: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday night at Raj Bhavan. In his meeting, Fadnavis urged the Guv to ask CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove confidence in his government. The former CM also sought a floor test. Fadnavis' meeting came hours after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that he will be coming to Mumbai soon, and also claimed that he has the support of 50 MLAs with him.

As the Maharashtra political crisis enters the eight day here are all the latest developments:

BJP, rebel MLAs prepare for the floor test

According to sources, rebel MLAs will be heading to Goa today; 70 rooms have been booked at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa for them. Meanwhile, BJP has directed its MLAs to assemble at the Taj President hotel in Mumbai by today evening.

Check tweets:

BJP directs its MLAs to assemble at Taj President hotel in Mumbai today evening: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Rebel Maharashtra MLAs will be heading to Goa today; 70 rooms booked at Taj Resort & Convention Centre, Goa. They will then fly to Mumbai tomorrow and go directly to the Maharashtra Assembly: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

We will go to the Supreme Court: Sanjay Raut

Reacting to Governor's decision to call for a floor test, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that this is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in Supreme Court.

Check tweet:

We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC. The Governor was waiting for this moment only: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/nnqBLBPFqD — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Will go to Mumbai tomorrorw: Eknath Shinde

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with four other rebel MLAs offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. "I'm here to pray for the peace & happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test & follow all the process," he said.

Check tweet:

I'm here to pray for the peace & happiness of Maharashtra. Will go to Mumbai tomorrow for the floor test & follow all the process: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Guwahati, Assam pic.twitter.com/ErHwhz6Ny2 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

Trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray on June 30

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written a letter to the state Assembly secretary asking him to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/9M5htIIE9R — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

According to reports, eight Independents have written to Maharashtra Governor seeking an immediate floor test. More importantly, Shinde is also likely to meet Guv Koshyari and a floor test might take place this week only.

