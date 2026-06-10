Mamata Banerjee To Join Congress? Sonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Cong Merger, Says Report

Fresh political speculation has surfaced over a possible rapprochement between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with sources claiming that Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has personally reached out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the possibility of merging the TMC with the Congress.

The reported outreach comes at a time when the TMC is facing internal challenges, including leadership dissent and a series of high-profile departures, prompting renewed debate over the future of opposition politics in West Bengal and beyond.

Sonia Gandhi Reportedly Suggests Congress-TMC Merger

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi expressed concerns over what she reportedly views as growing political pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the TMC. She is said to have suggested that a merger with the Congress could strengthen the opposition camp and create a more unified challenge to the BJP. Sushmita Dev Resigns: TMC Leader Quits From Trinamool Congress and Rajya Sabha MP, Says ‘Political and Personal Reasons’ (Watch Video).

Sources familiar with the development claim that Gandhi personally contacted Mamata Banerjee and discussed the current political landscape. The proposal reportedly comes amid concerns over factionalism within the TMC and uncertainty surrounding the party's future direction.

Mamata Banerjee has reportedly not taken an immediate decision and is said to have sought additional time to consider the proposal.

Leadership Roles Allegedly Offered to Mamata, Abhishek

Sources indicate that the Congress leadership may have outlined a potential power-sharing arrangement in the event of a merger. Major Jolt to Mamata Banarjee: Saayoni Ghosh Backs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Rebel TMC Faction, Says Report.

Under the reported proposal, Mamata Banerjee could be offered the position of National Vice President within the Congress organisation, while TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee could be accommodated in a key role as Congress General Secretary.

However, neither the Congress nor the TMC has officially confirmed the existence of such an offer.

The speculation comes amid reports of dissatisfaction among sections of the TMC leadership regarding the party's future trajectory and the growing influence of Abhishek Banerjee within the organisation.

Abhishek Banerjee-Rahul Gandhi Meeting Fuels Speculation

Adding to the political intrigue, sources close to Abhishek Banerjee described his recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as positive and productive.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for more than one-and-a-half hours and focused on the current political situation, opposition strategy, and developments following the recently concluded electoral contests in West Bengal.

A source familiar with the discussion reportedly said that the interaction was "fruitful" and involved detailed deliberations on the prevailing political scenario and the state's electoral landscape.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite the growing speculation, neither the Congress nor the TMC has issued an official statement confirming discussions on a merger. Political observers say any such move would significantly reshape opposition politics at the national level and alter the electoral dynamics in West Bengal.

For now, the reports remain based on sources, with all eyes on whether either party chooses to publicly address the merger speculation in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABPLive), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).