New Delhi, June 10: Sushmita Dev, who announced her resignation from the Trinamool Congress as well as from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, cited "political and personal" reasons for her decision, while noting that since she hails from Assam, she would now like to serve the people of the state. Talking to IANS after submitting her resignation, Sushmita Dev said: "I have some political and personal reasons. I do not want to say anything more than that."

On the dissent within the Trinamool MPs, she said: "Who is leaving the Trinamool and why they are leaving can only be answered by those people. I can speak about myself. This morning, I resigned from the party and submitted my resignation from the Rajya Sabha to the Vice President at around 11 a.m." Major Jolt to Mamata Banarjee: Saayoni Ghosh Backs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Rebel TMC Faction, Says Report.

Sushmita Dev Resigns as Rajya Sabha MP and Quits TMC

VIDEO | Delhi: “I have resigned from party and Rajya Sabha, met CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as his work inspires me and I want to do politics in Assam”, says Sushmita Dev after her resignation from TMC. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BOOHTYcvAO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2026

Delhi: On her resignation, former TMC MP Sushmita Dev says, "Politics will continue. There are many ways to engage in politics, but I want to serve the people of Assam" pic.twitter.com/dxucuZli3e — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2026

Delhi: On her resignation, former TMC MP Sushmita Dev says, "I am not privy to who is doing what, so I cannot comment on that. I am not involved in Bengal politics. I am from Assam" pic.twitter.com/K7eMPftilk — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2026

"It is my right to decide what kind of politics I will do and where I will do it. I need a few days' time to decide that," she added. Later, while addressing reporters, Dev said: "I have resigned from both Trinamool Congress as well as Rajya Sabha, as that is the principled thing to do."

"I hope that I will get an opportunity to do politics and serve as a public representative in the future," she added. Dev refused to answer questions pertaining to Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. TMC vs TMC: Ritabrata Banerjee Reaches West Bengal Assembly With Support Letters From 59 Trinamool Congress MLAs (Watch Videos).

On what prompted her to resign, she said: "What made me take this decision is a very long story, and I don't think everything needs to be revealed in politics. Reasons are my own, and the decision is my own. I don't have anyone to blame."

"In a democracy, which party I want to be in and the kind of politics that I want to indulge in is completely my decision. I don't need anyone's moral certificate," she remarked.

Further, she emphasised: "I am not directly involved in Bengal politics, I am from Assam. My political future will continue, and there are many ways to do it. But I want to serve the people of Assam."

"I don't want to be in a situation where I am in two boats or anything like that. That is not the right way to do it because, given my family background and upbringing, I have never stayed in one party and served another," the former MP, who is the daughter of late Congress leader and Union Minister Santosh Mohan Dev, asserted.

Referring to Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's remarks at a press conference the previous day, Dev said: "I felt odd that Kalyan Banerjee praised Sukhendu (Sekhar Roy) that he took a good step by resigning."

Expressing dissatisfaction over the conduct of the rebel MP group led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee had said that if people have grievances against the party, they should resign.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).