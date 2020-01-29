'Prashant Kishor is Coronavirus, Happy He is Leaving Us,' Says JDU Leader Ajay Alok Amid Tensions Between Party VP and Nitish Kumar

File image of Prashant Kishor | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Patna, January 29: A day after the Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor lashed out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and alleged that Kumar was "lying", JDU leader Ajay Alok called Prashant Kishor "coronavirus". He also said that the JDU is "happy" he is leaving the party, despite no such confirmation from Prashant Kishor. Prashant Kishor Accuses Nitish Kumar of Lying Over His Induction into JDU on 'Directions of Amit Shah'.

JDU leader Ajay Alok said that Prashant Kishor is not "trustworthy" and alleged that the leader was in connivance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and various other leaders. "This man is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to," said Ajay Alok.

ANI Tweet Below

Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor’s comments targeting the Bihar CM, came hours after, Kumar said that he inducted the political strategist into the party on the directions of the then BJP president Amit Shah. The ongoing tussle between Kishore and Kumar intensified after the political strategist publicly called Bihar CM a liar.