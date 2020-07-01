New Delhi, July 1: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked to vacate her official bungalow in Delhi, in accordance with the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had, in November last year, amended the SPG rules to restrict the special security cover only for serving and former Prime Ministers.

Following the SPG rules amendment, the Gandhi family - which was protected by the elite commandos since the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi - was no longer secured under the SPG cover. They were, however, assigned the Z+ security.

A letter was issued to Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday, stating that the official bungalow of her based in 35, Lodha Estate in New Delhi would have to be vacated by her by August 1. Since she is no longer an SPG protectee, the government wants her to vacate the premises at the earlier, the letter stated.

A one-month period till August 1 has been granted as a concession, the directive noted, warning that any further stay would attract "damage charges/penal rent" as per the rules.

See Letter Issued to Priyanka Gandhi

.@priyankagandhi asked to vacate bungalow allotted by GoI subsequent to the withdrawal of SPG protection to her and her family. Time given till August 1,2020 to do so. pic.twitter.com/3jnMJblLtI — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) July 1, 2020

Priyanka, 48, is the latest political entrant of the Gandhi family. She entered into active politics last year, ahead of the 2019 general elections. She was appointed as the party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh unit weeks before the polls.

Priyanka's much-awaited entry could not improve the Congress' performance in UP, as the party was restricted to only one Lok Sabha seat. Since then, however, analysts claim that the party has emerged as a prominent opposition force in the state - and has rallied ahead of the Samajwadi Party and BSP to corner the Yogi Adityanath-led government on anti-CAA protests and the migrant crisis following the imposition of lockdown.

