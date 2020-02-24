'Rahul Gandhi, Congress Responsible For Damage to India's Image', Says Union MoS G Kishan Reddy on Violence in Delhi Amid Donald Trump's Visit

Violence during anti-CAA protests | File Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 24: Putting onus on the Opposition for the violence which erupted in Delhi amid US President Donald Trump's maiden India visit, a top Minister in the Narendra Modi government said the Congress party should be held answerable. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and those backing the anti-CAA protests are responsible for hurting India's image amid the visit of a top dignitary, said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy. Delhi Police Head Constable Killed, DCP Injured in Violence And Stone Pelting Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters in Gokulpuri.

The Minister's tirade, against the Gandhi scion, came shortly after a Delhi Police head constable was killed a DCP left injured in the clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Gokulpuri area of the national capital. 'Violence in Delhi Disturbing', Says Rahul Gandhi After Policeman Gets Killed Amid Clash of Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters.

"Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party and those people who are supporting protests against CAA should tell who is responsible for damaging the image of India," Reddy told reporters. He further added the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is taking immediate measures to prevent the further breakdown of law and order.

Update by ANI

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy: Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party and those people who are supporting protests against CAA should tell who is responsible for damaging the image of India. pic.twitter.com/FUdMxbJ242 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The fresh clashes in Delhi were reported a day after a pro-CAA group confronted an anti-CAA demonstration in Jaffrabad area of North East Delhi. In the violence which ensued on Monday, stones and bricks were pelted at each other by either sides, with vehicles also being torched in some localities. The administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC, which bars the assemblage of more than four persons, to prevent the further mobilisation of protesters.

After the reports of violence emerged, Gandhi took to Twitter to mark his dissent. "The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," he said.