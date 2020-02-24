'Violence in Delhi Disturbing', Says Rahul Gandhi After Policeman Gets Killed Amid Clash of Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, February 24: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the recent spate of violence in Delhi which erupted between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters. After a policeman was killed by an unidentified protester, the former Congress president took to social media to mark his dissent against the violence which has plagued the national capital. Delhi Police Head Constable Killed, DCP Injured in Violence And Stone Pelting Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters in Gokulpuri.

In his message on Twitter, Gandhi said violence from either sides remains unacceptable. The Congress veteran asked the protesters to demonstrate "peacefully", while asking the residents of Delhi to exercise restraint and maintain harmony. He also warned people against falling prey to the attempts of agent provocateurs.

"The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," he said.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

The violence today in Delhi is disturbing & must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2020

In the clashes which erupted today in North East Delhi's Gokalpuri area, one policeman was killed. The deceased, as per reports, has been identified as head constable Ratan Lal. He sustained fatal bullet injuries, whereas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara range Amit Bhandari was left hospitalised.

Gandhi, who has backed the protests against the Centre's citizenship law, drew condemnation from the ruling camp after the clashes broke out in Delhi. "Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party and those people who are supporting protests against CAA should tell who is responsible for damaging the image of India," said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy.