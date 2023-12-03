Jaipur, December 3: The assembly election results of Rajasthan will be declared today, December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha poll results on its official website and share updates on its official account on X, formerly Twitter. We, at LatestLY, bring you the constituency-wise complete list of winners in the Rajasthan assembly election 2023. The constituency-wise winners’ list will include names of winning candidates of Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), regional parties and independent candidates. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.
Scroll down to check the names of the winning candidates, as the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is underway. The recently concluded Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha polls saw a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent, with female voters outnumbering male voters in the voting percentage. According to Election Commission officials, the highest voting in the 2023 election was in the Jaisalmer district, which recorded 82.32 per cent voter turnout. Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.
Rajasthan Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List:
|Sr No
|Constituency Name
|Winning/ Leading Candidate
|Winning/ Leading Party
|1.
|Sadulshahar
|Jagdish Chander
|Congress
|2.
|Ganganagar
|3.
|Karanpur
|Election Adjourned
|4.
|Suratgarh
|5.
|Raisingh Nagar
|6.
|Anupgarh
|7.
|Sangaria
|8.
|Hanumangarh
|9.
|Pilibanga
|10.
|Nohar
|11.
|Bhadra
|12.
|Khajuwala
|13.
|Bikaner West
|14.
|Bikaner East
|15.
|Kolayat
|16.
|Lunkaransar
|17.
|Shree Dungargarh
|18.
|Nokha
|19.
|Sadulpur
|20.
|Taranagar
|21.
|Sardarshahar
|22.
|Churu
|23.
|Ratangarh
|24.
|Sujangarh
|25.
|Pilani
|26.
|Surajgarh
|27.
|Jhunjhunu
|28.
|Mandawa
|29.
|Nawalgarh
|30.
|Udaipurwati
|31.
|Khetri
|32.
|Fatehpur
|33.
|Lachhmangarh
|34.
|Dhod
|35.
|Sikar
|36.
|Danta Ramgarh
|37.
|Khandela
|38.
|Neem Ka Thana
|39.
|Srimadhopur
|40.
|Kotputli
|41.
|Viratnagar
|42.
|Shahpura
|43.
|Chomu
|44.
|Phulera
|45.
|Dudu
|46.
|Jhotwara
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|BJP
|47.
|Amber
|48.
|Jamwa Ramgarh
|49.
|Hawa Mahal
|50.
|Vidhyadhar Nagar
|51.
|Civil Lines
|52.
|Kishan Pole
|53.
|Adarsh Nagar
|54.
|Malviya Nagar
|55.
|Sanganer
|56.
|Bagru
|57.
|Bassi
|58.
|Chaksu
|59.
|Tijara
|60.
|Kishangarh Bas
|61.
|Mundawar
|62.
|Behror
|63.
|Bansur
|64.
|Thanagazi
|65.
|Alwar Rural
|66.
|Alwar Urban
|67.
|Ramgarh
|68.
|Rajgarh Laxmangarh
|69.
|Kathumar
|70.
|Kaman
|71.
|Nagar
|72.
|Deeg-Kumher
|73.
|Bharatpur
|74.
|Nadbai
|75.
|Weir
|76.
|Bayana
|77.
|Baseri
|78.
|Bari
|79.
|Dholpur
|80.
|Rajakhera
|81.
|Todabhim
|82.
|Hindaun
|83.
|Karauli
|84.
|Sapotra
|85.
|Bandikui
|86.
|Mahuwa
|87.
|Sikrai
|88.
|Dausa
|89.
|Lalsot
|90.
|Gangapur
|91.
|Bamanwas
|92.
|Sawai Madhopur
|93.
|Khandar
|94.
|Malpura
|95.
|Niwai
|96.
|Tonk
|Sachin Pilot
|Congress
|97.
|Deoli-Uniara
|98.
|Kishangarh
|99.
|Pushkar
|100.
|Ajmer North
|101.
|Ajmer South
|Anita Bhadel
|BJP
|102.
|Nasirabad
|103.
|Beawar
|104.
|Masuda
|105.
|Kekri
|106.
|Ladnun
|107.
|Deedwana
|108.
|Jayal
|109.
|Nagaur
|110.
|Khinwsar
|111.
|Merta
|112.
|Degana
|113.
|Makrana
|114.
|Parbatsar
|115.
|Nawan
|116.
|Jaitaran
|117.
|Sojat
|118.
|Pali
|119.
|Marwar Junction
|120.
|Bali
|121.
|Sumerpur
|122.
|Phalodi
|123.
|Lohawat
|124.
|Shergarh
|125.
|Osian
|126.
|Bhopalgarh
|127.
|Sardarpura
|Ashok Gehlot
|Congress
|128.
|Jodhpur
|Atul Bhansali
|BJP
|129.
|Soorsagar
|130.
|Luni
|131.
|Bilara
|132.
|Jaisalmer
|133.
|Pokaran
|134.
|Sheo
|135.
|Barmer
|136.
|Baytu
|137.
|Pachpadra
|138.
|Siwana
|139.
|Gudhmalani
|140.
|Chohtan
|141.
|Ahore
|142.
|Jalore
|143.
|Bhinmal
|144.
|Sanchore
|145.
|Raniwara
|146.
|Sirohi
|147.
|Pindwara Abu
|148.
|Reodar
|149.
|Gogunda
|150.
|Jhadol
|151.
|Kherwara
|152.
|Udaipur Rural
|153.
|Udaipur
|154.
|Mavli
|155.
|Vallabh Nagar
|156.
|Salumber
|157.
|Dhariyawad
|158.
|Dungarpur
|159.
|Aspur
|160.
|Sagwara
|161.
|Chorasi
|162.
|Ghatol
|163.
|Garhi
|164.
|Banswara
|165.
|Bagidora
|166.
|Kushalgarh
|167.
|Kapasan
|168.
|Begun
|169.
|Chittorgarh
|170.
|Nimbahera
|171.
|Bari Sadri
|172.
|Pratapgarh
|173.
|Bhim
|174.
|Kumbhalgarh
|175.
|Rajsamand
|176.
|Nathdwara
|177.
|Asind
|178.
|Mandal
|179.
|Sahara
|180.
|Bhilwara
|181.
|Shahpura
|182.
|Jahazpur
|183.
|Mandalgarh
|184.
|Hindoli
|185.
|Keshoraipatan
|186.
|Bundi
|187.
|Pipalda
|188.
|Sangod
|189.
|Kota North
|190.
|Kota South
|191.
|Ladpura
|192.
|Ramganj Mandi
|193.
|Anta
|194.
|Kishanganj
|195.
|Baran-Atru
|196.
|Chhabra
|197.
|Dag
|198.
|Jhalrapatan
|199.
|Khanpur
|200.
|Manohar Thana
The state of Rajasthan went to poll on November 25 in a single phase. Although Rajasthan has 200 seats, polling was held on 199 seats as the election on the Karanpur assembly seat was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The fate of over 1800 candidates who contested for the 199 seats of Rajasthan has been sealed, with the Vidhan Sabha poll results expected to be out today by 5 pm.
In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly election, the Congress party emerged as the largest single party, winning 99 seats. On the other hand, the BJP came a distant second by winning 73 seats in the 200-member assembly. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot went on to take oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan with the support of a few regional party MLAs and independents.
