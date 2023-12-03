Jaipur, December 3: The assembly election results of Rajasthan will be declared today, December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha poll results on its official website and share updates on its official account on X, formerly Twitter. We, at LatestLY, bring you the constituency-wise complete list of winners in the Rajasthan assembly election 2023. The constituency-wise winners’ list will include names of winning candidates of Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), regional parties and independent candidates. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

Scroll down to check the names of the winning candidates, as the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is underway. The recently concluded Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha polls saw a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent, with female voters outnumbering male voters in the voting percentage. According to Election Commission officials, the highest voting in the 2023 election was in the Jaisalmer district, which recorded 82.32 per cent voter turnout. Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List:

Sr No Constituency Name Winning/ Leading Candidate Winning/ Leading Party 1. Sadulshahar Jagdish Chander Congress 2. Ganganagar 3. Karanpur Election Adjourned 4. Suratgarh 5. Raisingh Nagar 6. Anupgarh 7. Sangaria 8. Hanumangarh 9. Pilibanga 10. Nohar 11. Bhadra 12. Khajuwala 13. Bikaner West 14. Bikaner East 15. Kolayat 16. Lunkaransar 17. Shree Dungargarh 18. Nokha 19. Sadulpur 20. Taranagar 21. Sardarshahar 22. Churu 23. Ratangarh 24. Sujangarh 25. Pilani 26. Surajgarh 27. Jhunjhunu 28. Mandawa 29. Nawalgarh 30. Udaipurwati 31. Khetri 32. Fatehpur 33. Lachhmangarh 34. Dhod 35. Sikar 36. Danta Ramgarh 37. Khandela 38. Neem Ka Thana 39. Srimadhopur 40. Kotputli 41. Viratnagar 42. Shahpura 43. Chomu 44. Phulera 45. Dudu 46. Jhotwara Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore BJP 47. Amber 48. Jamwa Ramgarh 49. Hawa Mahal 50. Vidhyadhar Nagar 51. Civil Lines 52. Kishan Pole 53. Adarsh Nagar 54. Malviya Nagar 55. Sanganer 56. Bagru 57. Bassi 58. Chaksu 59. Tijara 60. Kishangarh Bas 61. Mundawar 62. Behror 63. Bansur 64. Thanagazi 65. Alwar Rural 66. Alwar Urban 67. Ramgarh 68. Rajgarh Laxmangarh 69. Kathumar 70. Kaman 71. Nagar 72. Deeg-Kumher 73. Bharatpur 74. Nadbai 75. Weir 76. Bayana 77. Baseri 78. Bari 79. Dholpur 80. Rajakhera 81. Todabhim 82. Hindaun 83. Karauli 84. Sapotra 85. Bandikui 86. Mahuwa 87. Sikrai 88. Dausa 89. Lalsot 90. Gangapur 91. Bamanwas 92. Sawai Madhopur 93. Khandar 94. Malpura 95. Niwai 96. Tonk Sachin Pilot Congress 97. Deoli-Uniara 98. Kishangarh 99. Pushkar 100. Ajmer North 101. Ajmer South Anita Bhadel BJP 102. Nasirabad 103. Beawar 104. Masuda 105. Kekri 106. Ladnun 107. Deedwana 108. Jayal 109. Nagaur 110. Khinwsar 111. Merta 112. Degana 113. Makrana 114. Parbatsar 115. Nawan 116. Jaitaran 117. Sojat 118. Pali 119. Marwar Junction 120. Bali 121. Sumerpur 122. Phalodi 123. Lohawat 124. Shergarh 125. Osian 126. Bhopalgarh 127. Sardarpura Ashok Gehlot Congress 128. Jodhpur Atul Bhansali BJP 129. Soorsagar 130. Luni 131. Bilara 132. Jaisalmer 133. Pokaran 134. Sheo 135. Barmer 136. Baytu 137. Pachpadra 138. Siwana 139. Gudhmalani 140. Chohtan 141. Ahore 142. Jalore 143. Bhinmal 144. Sanchore 145. Raniwara 146. Sirohi 147. Pindwara Abu 148. Reodar 149. Gogunda 150. Jhadol 151. Kherwara 152. Udaipur Rural 153. Udaipur 154. Mavli 155. Vallabh Nagar 156. Salumber 157. Dhariyawad 158. Dungarpur 159. Aspur 160. Sagwara 161. Chorasi 162. Ghatol 163. Garhi 164. Banswara 165. Bagidora 166. Kushalgarh 167. Kapasan 168. Begun 169. Chittorgarh 170. Nimbahera 171. Bari Sadri 172. Pratapgarh 173. Bhim 174. Kumbhalgarh 175. Rajsamand 176. Nathdwara 177. Asind 178. Mandal 179. Sahara 180. Bhilwara 181. Shahpura 182. Jahazpur 183. Mandalgarh 184. Hindoli 185. Keshoraipatan 186. Bundi 187. Pipalda 188. Sangod 189. Kota North 190. Kota South 191. Ladpura 192. Ramganj Mandi 193. Anta 194. Kishanganj 195. Baran-Atru 196. Chhabra 197. Dag 198. Jhalrapatan 199. Khanpur 200. Manohar Thana

The state of Rajasthan went to poll on November 25 in a single phase. Although Rajasthan has 200 seats, polling was held on 199 seats as the election on the Karanpur assembly seat was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The fate of over 1800 candidates who contested for the 199 seats of Rajasthan has been sealed, with the Vidhan Sabha poll results expected to be out today by 5 pm.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly election, the Congress party emerged as the largest single party, winning 99 seats. On the other hand, the BJP came a distant second by winning 73 seats in the 200-member assembly. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot went on to take oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan with the support of a few regional party MLAs and independents.

