Jaipur, December 3: The assembly election results of Rajasthan will be declared today, December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha poll results on its official website and share updates on its official account on X, formerly Twitter. We, at LatestLY, bring you the constituency-wise complete list of winners in the Rajasthan assembly election 2023. The constituency-wise winners’ list will include names of winning candidates of Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), regional parties and independent candidates. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results Live News Updates.

Scroll down to check the names of the winning candidates, as the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is underway. The recently concluded Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha polls saw a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent, with female voters outnumbering male voters in the voting percentage. According to Election Commission officials, the highest voting in the 2023 election was in the Jaisalmer district, which recorded 82.32 per cent voter turnout. Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List:

Sr No Constituency Name Winning/ Leading Candidate Winning/ Leading Party
1. Sadulshahar  Jagdish Chander Congress
2. Ganganagar
3. Karanpur  Election Adjourned
4. Suratgarh
5. Raisingh Nagar
6. Anupgarh
7. Sangaria
8. Hanumangarh
9. Pilibanga
10. Nohar
11. Bhadra
12. Khajuwala
13. Bikaner West
14. Bikaner East
15. Kolayat
16. Lunkaransar
17. Shree Dungargarh
18. Nokha
19. Sadulpur
20. Taranagar
21. Sardarshahar
22. Churu
23. Ratangarh
24. Sujangarh
25. Pilani
26. Surajgarh
27. Jhunjhunu
28. Mandawa
29. Nawalgarh
30. Udaipurwati
31. Khetri
32. Fatehpur
33. Lachhmangarh
34. Dhod
35. Sikar
36. Danta Ramgarh
37. Khandela
38. Neem Ka Thana
39. Srimadhopur
40. Kotputli
41. Viratnagar
42. Shahpura
43. Chomu
44. Phulera
45. Dudu
46. Jhotwara  Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore BJP
47. Amber
48. Jamwa Ramgarh
49. Hawa Mahal
50. Vidhyadhar Nagar
51. Civil Lines
52. Kishan Pole
53. Adarsh Nagar
54. Malviya Nagar
55. Sanganer
56. Bagru
57. Bassi
58. Chaksu
59. Tijara
60. Kishangarh Bas
61. Mundawar
62. Behror
63. Bansur
64. Thanagazi
65. Alwar Rural
66. Alwar Urban
67. Ramgarh
68. Rajgarh Laxmangarh
69. Kathumar
70. Kaman
71. Nagar
72. Deeg-Kumher
73. Bharatpur
74. Nadbai
75. Weir
76. Bayana
77. Baseri
78. Bari
79. Dholpur
80. Rajakhera
81. Todabhim
82. Hindaun
83. Karauli
84. Sapotra
85. Bandikui
86. Mahuwa
87. Sikrai
88. Dausa
89. Lalsot
90. Gangapur
91. Bamanwas
92. Sawai Madhopur
93. Khandar
94. Malpura
95. Niwai
96. Tonk  Sachin Pilot Congress
97. Deoli-Uniara
98. Kishangarh
99. Pushkar
100. Ajmer North
101. Ajmer South  Anita Bhadel BJP
102. Nasirabad
103. Beawar
104. Masuda
105. Kekri
106. Ladnun
107. Deedwana
108. Jayal
109. Nagaur
110. Khinwsar
111. Merta
112. Degana
113. Makrana
114. Parbatsar
115. Nawan
116. Jaitaran
117. Sojat
118. Pali
119. Marwar Junction
120. Bali
121. Sumerpur
122. Phalodi
123. Lohawat
124. Shergarh
125. Osian
126. Bhopalgarh
127. Sardarpura  Ashok Gehlot Congress
128. Jodhpur  Atul Bhansali BJP
129. Soorsagar
130. Luni
131. Bilara
132. Jaisalmer
133. Pokaran
134. Sheo
135. Barmer
136. Baytu
137. Pachpadra
138. Siwana
139. Gudhmalani
140. Chohtan
141. Ahore
142. Jalore
143. Bhinmal
144. Sanchore
145. Raniwara
146. Sirohi
147. Pindwara Abu
148. Reodar
149. Gogunda
150. Jhadol
151. Kherwara
152. Udaipur Rural
153. Udaipur
154. Mavli
155. Vallabh Nagar
156. Salumber
157. Dhariyawad
158. Dungarpur
159. Aspur
160. Sagwara
161. Chorasi
162. Ghatol
163. Garhi
164. Banswara
165. Bagidora
166. Kushalgarh
167. Kapasan
168. Begun
169. Chittorgarh
170. Nimbahera
171. Bari Sadri
172. Pratapgarh
173. Bhim
174. Kumbhalgarh
175. Rajsamand
176. Nathdwara
177. Asind
178. Mandal
179. Sahara
180. Bhilwara
181. Shahpura
182. Jahazpur
183. Mandalgarh
184. Hindoli
185. Keshoraipatan
186. Bundi
187. Pipalda
188. Sangod
189. Kota North
190. Kota South
191. Ladpura
192. Ramganj Mandi
193. Anta
194. Kishanganj
195. Baran-Atru
196. Chhabra
197. Dag
198. Jhalrapatan
199. Khanpur
200. Manohar Thana

The state of Rajasthan went to poll on November 25 in a single phase. Although Rajasthan has 200 seats, polling was held on 199 seats as the election on the Karanpur assembly seat was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The fate of over 1800 candidates who contested for the 199 seats of Rajasthan has been sealed, with the Vidhan Sabha poll results expected to be out today by 5 pm.

In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly election, the Congress party emerged as the largest single party, winning 99 seats. On the other hand, the BJP came a distant second by winning 73 seats in the 200-member assembly. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot went on to take oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan with the support of a few regional party MLAs and independents.

