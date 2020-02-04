Samir Dwivedi, Son of Senior Congress Leader Janardan Dwivedi, Joins BJP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Samir Dwivedi joins BJP (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 4: Samir Dwivedi, son of senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. "I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Samir Dwivedi said at a press conference.

Samir Dwivedi's induction into the BJP comes a few days before the assembly elections in Delhi. Reacting to his son's joining of the BJP, Janardan Dwivedi told news agency ANI that he was unaware of the development. "I have no information about this, If he is joining BJP then it is his independent decision," he said.

Samir Dwivedi Joins BJP:

Janardan Dwivedi, who was Congress's general secretary for a decade, had in past shared stage with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.