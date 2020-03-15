Satya Pal Malik's Shocker: 'Governor in Kashmir Has No Major Role, Either Plays Golf or Drinks Alcohol' (Watch Video)

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 15: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, known for his candid remarks, stirred a row on Sunday with his controversial remarks on the role of a Governor in Jammu & Kashmir. While addressing a public event in Baghpat, Malik said the top constitutional functionary in J&K has no other role but to either play golf or consume alcohol. In other states as well, he added, there is no major work which a Governor performs. Who is Girish Chandra Murmu? Know Everything About Satya Pal Malik's Successor in J&K.

"Governor ka koi kaam nahi hota. Kashmir me jo Governor hota hai aksar wo daru peeta hai aur golf khelta hai. Baki jagah jo Governor hote hain wo aaram se rehte hain, kisi jhagde me padte nahi hain. (Governor has no work. In Kashmir, the Governor usually drinks wine or plays alcohol. In other states also, the Governor remains peacefully and does not get involved in any tussle)," Malik said.

Watch Video of Satya Pal Malik's Contentious Remarks

#WATCH Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik in Baghpat: Governor ka koi kaam nahi hota. Kashmir me jo Governor hota hai aksar wo daru peeta hai aur golf khelta hai. Baki jagah jo Governor hote hain wo aaram se rehte hain, kisi jhagde me padte nahi hain. pic.twitter.com/KTPNx49Eh3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 15, 2020

Malik, a former leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was appointed as the Governor of Bihar during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. In 2018, he was transferred to Jammu & Kashmir -- after the BJP's pullout of the Mehbooba Mufti-led government had led to the imposition of Governor's rule.

After the abrogation of Article 370, and with J&K being turned into a Union Territory, Malik was transferred to Goa. In his place, Girish Chandra Murmu - a former IPS officer of Gujarat cadre and personal secretary of Narendra Modi during his stint as Gujarat chief minister - was sent to J&K and appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of the newly formed UT.