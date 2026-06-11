Shatrughan Sinha Says ‘Won’t Desert Mamata Banerjee in Difficult Times’ Amid TMC Crisis (Watch Video)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday, June 11, reaffirmed his support for party chief Mamata Banerjee, distancing himself from reports that linked him to a growing rebellion within the party. The actor-turned-politician said he would continue to stand with Banerjee and work for the people who elected him to Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol constituency.

Sinha's remarks come at a time when the TMC is facing one of its biggest internal challenges, with several lawmakers and senior leaders either resigning or openly rebelling against the party leadership. Reports had recently suggested that Sinha was among a group of rebel MPs, a claim he has now strongly rejected. What Ultimatum Did Kalyan Banerjee Give Mamata Banerjee Amid the TMC Crisis? (Watch Video).

Shatrughan Sinha Vows To Stand With Mamata Banerjee

VIDEO | Delhi: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha said, "...Mamata ji has once again established herself as a street fighter and a leader who remains connected with the people... Even today, Mamata ji has around 41% vote share and continues to have tremendous public support...I stand with… pic.twitter.com/vNEK22lrn2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2026

Speaking to news agency PTI, Sinha said reports alleging that he had joined the rebel faction were incorrect. "When I was going through a tough time around 2019, Mamata Banerjee was the only leader who supported me," the actor-turned-politician said.

"She made me a candidate from Asansol and helped me get elected (to the Lok Sabha). A lot is being said about me, it is being said that I have joined the rebels but if telling the truth is rebellion, then I am a rebel." Sinha recalled that Banerjee supported him politically after he lost the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general election. Can TMC Merge With Congress? All You Need To Know About Political Party Merger Rules in India.

'I Cannot Leave Her Side': Shatrughan Sinha

The former Union minister said he remains grateful to Banerjee and sees it as his responsibility to support her during the ongoing political crisis.

"Mamata Banerjee helped me when I needed support and I cannot leave her side when she needs support. It is my duty to support Mamata Banerjee and the TMC. Several people have joined the rebel, they are my friends as well... I thank all those, including from the BJP, who invited me to join them, but I will be with Mamata Banerjee," Sinha added.

His statement is being viewed as a significant endorsement for the TMC leadership at a time when the party is attempting to contain internal divisions.

The clarification comes after reports claimed that Sinha was among nearly 20 TMC MPs who had allegedly signed a letter associated with rebel lawmakers. However, party sources had earlier dismissed those reports, stating that Sinha was not part of any such move.

The TMC has been grappling with growing dissent in both Parliament and the West Bengal Assembly. Several MPs have reportedly distanced themselves from the party leadership, while multiple Rajya Sabha members have resigned in recent weeks.

Among them is Prakash Chik Baraik, who stepped down citing concerns over the party's performance in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.

The crisis has also extended to the state Assembly, where expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee has emerged as a prominent face of the rebel camp. He has claimed support from 64 legislators and has been declared the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly.

The developments have intensified speculation about a possible split within the TMC, with Mamata Banerjee working to consolidate support among remaining party leaders and lawmakers.

While several senior leaders have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the party leadership, Sinha's latest statement signals that some prominent figures continue to stand firmly with the TMC chief.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).