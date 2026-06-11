What Ultimatum Did Kalyan Banerjee Give Mamata Banerjee Amid the TMC Crisis? (Watch Video)

The internal turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated on Thursday, June 11, after senior party MP Kalyan Banerjee publicly asked party chief Mamata Banerjee to choose between him and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. The remarks come amid growing dissent within the party and increasing speculation about a potential split following recent electoral setbacks and a series of resignations by MPs.

A long-time loyalist of Mamata Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee launched a sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee, accusing the TMC general secretary of arrogance and disrespecting senior leaders. His comments mark one of the strongest public criticisms of Abhishek from within the party's top ranks. Mamata Banerjee To Join Congress? Sonia Gandhi Proposes TMC-Cong Merger, Says Report.

Choose Me or Him: Kalyan Banerjee to Mamata

Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "I am with the Mamata Banerjee. But Mamata Di has to decide whether Mamata Di will keep Abhishek or keep myself...Mamata Di has to decide first. Mamata Di has to first decide that she cannot move the party without Abhishek… pic.twitter.com/HIq0zDoy06 — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2026

Kalyan Banerjee's Ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee

Addressing reporters, Kalyan Banerjee said he remains committed to Mamata Banerjee but can no longer tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's conduct. "I am still with Didi but won't tolerate Abhishek Banerjee's arrogance. I have quit all cases related to Banerjee," Kalyan Banerjee said. He later revealed that he had directly conveyed his position to the TMC supremo.

"He (Abhishek) has become so arrogant... does not respect anyone. That is why I have stepped aside. This morning I also told Didi: choose between me and Abhishek Banerjee," Kalyan said. The statement has intensified discussions about divisions within the party, especially at a time when several leaders and lawmakers have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the current leadership structure. Major Jolt to Mamata Banarjee: Saayoni Ghosh Backs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Rebel TMC Faction, Says Report.

Kalyan Banerjee linked his decision to step away from legal matters involving Abhishek Banerjee to what he described as repeated instances of disrespect and lack of consultation. According to him, he was not informed before a separate writ petition related to allegations of forged MLA signatures was filed before the Calcutta High Court.

"Around 12.30 pm, a lawyer came and informed me that a separate writ petition had been filed regarding the search and that a senior lawyer would be handling it. I asked, 'If you had already filed this matter, why didn't you discuss it with us? This is completely illegal.'"

The senior lawyer claimed he had spent considerable time preparing the case and was sidelined without prior discussion. “I spent the night preparing the case. Even today, you can see that I am going everywhere, taking risks and doing my work. Yet their habit of showing disrespect has not changed. He (Abhishek Banerjee) thinks everyone is beneath him, as if everyone is merely an employee from Camac Street,” Banerjee said.

'I Deserve Some Respect'

Kalyan Banerjee also highlighted his decades-long legal career, saying he felt he was being treated without due regard for his experience. Referring to his relationship with the party leadership, he said: “Let Didi decide whats she wants to do. Till now I am with her.”

He added: “If Didi decides to go with Abhishek then I would decide my own." The remarks are being viewed as a direct challenge to Abhishek Banerjee's growing influence within the party.

The latest controversy comes against the backdrop of increasing unrest within the Trinamool Congress after its recent electoral defeat to the BJP. Earlier this month, 58 TMC lawmakers reportedly distanced themselves from Abhishek Banerjee's leadership and appealed to Mamata Banerjee to take a more direct advisory role within the party. The rebel faction was led by expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee.

A similar trend has emerged in Parliament, where several MPs have either resigned or distanced themselves from the party. Among the latest departures are Sushmita Dev and Prakash Baraik, whose exits from the Rajya Sabha have further fuelled speculation about possible political realignments ahead of future elections.

Kalyan Banerjee's public ultimatum has added another layer to the challenges facing the Trinamool Congress as it attempts to manage internal dissent and maintain unity. While Mamata Banerjee has not publicly responded to the remarks, the episode highlights the growing tensions within the party over leadership, decision-making and Abhishek Banerjee's role in shaping its future direction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).