Sonbarsha Vidhan Sabha seat is situated in the Saharsa district of Bihar. The Sonbarsha Assembly constituency falls under the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste. About 1,207 candidates are contesting in the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. In the 2015 Assembly Elections Ratnesh Sada of JD(U) won by defeating Sarita Devi from LJP with a margin of 53,763 votes. Voting for the Sonbarsha election will take place on November 7 in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 3 voting is scheduled to take place on November 7 in 78 Assembly constituencies spread across 15 districts. Here is the complete schedule of Phase 3 of Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Bihar Elections 2020: Phase 3 Schedule:

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

RJD has fielded 46 candidates for phase 3 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, while BJP has fielded 35 candidates and JD(U) has given ticket to 37 candidates. The candidates for Sonbarsha Assembly Election 2020 include Ratnesh Sada from JD(U), who will fight against Sarita Devi of LJP and Tarni Rishideo from Congress among other candidates. NCP has also fielded its candidate Pawan Paswan for this seat. The winner of Bihar Assembly Election 2015 was JDU's Ratnesh Sada, who defeated LJP candidate Sarita Devi by a margin of over 53,000 votes.

Voting for first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held on October 28 and second phase was held on November 3. Elections in the state are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic. While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA, comprising of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP, and the Mahagathbandhan consisting of Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, Congress and Left, the LJP this time has decided to go alone with Chirag Paswan at the helm of affairs in the party. It is also a test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

