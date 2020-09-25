Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Update: The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held in three phases from October to November . The Bihar poll dates and schedule were announced by the Election Commission of India at a press conference today. Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar polls will take place on November 3. The results for Bihar elections 2020 will be declared after all phases of voting, on November 10 . Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Schedule to be Announced Today; Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

In Phase 2 of Bihar elections, 94 constituencies in 17 districts will go to polls. These districts include - Patna, Samastipur, Darbanga and Muzaffarpur. The Election There will 42,000 polling booths in phase 2 of Bihar elections. The polls will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Phase 3 Dates for Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The Bihar Assembly Elections will be the first major polls in the country amid COVID-19. The ECI team had visited Bihar earlier this week to ensure poll preparedness and COVID-19 guidelines in place. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is looking at a fourth term as the CM with the JDU-BJP alliance.

