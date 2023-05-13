Lucknow, May 13: The election commission will declare the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2023 for Suar and Chhanbey constituency today, May 13. The two assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh recently went for polls with voting taking place on Wednesday, May 10. Notably, both the constituencies, Suar and Chhanbey witnessed a dip in voter turnout when compared to the 2022 assembly elections. Stay connected with us to get live news updates on Suar by-election result and Chhanbey by-election result in Uttar Pradesh.

The Suar constituency recorded a turnout of 44.95 percent while Chhanbey saw a somewhat similar turnout of 44.15 percent. In the 2022 Assembly Elections in the state, Suar recorded a 68.8 percent voter turnout while the Chhanbey constituency saw polling of 52 percent. However, the question is why elections were held in the two constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh assembly. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2023: Suar Records Over 41% Polling, 39% in Chhanbey Till 5 PM.

Why Was Polling Held in Suar and Chhanbey Constituency?

The election commission declared by-polls in the two constituencies of Uttar Pradesh after both the seats fell vacant. The Suar seat which falls in the Rampur district fell vacant after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan was disqualified as MLA in February 2023.

Abdullah was disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly after a court in Moradabad court sentenced him to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case. On the other hand, the Chhanbey seat in Mirzapur district fell vacant after the demised of sitting MLA Rahul Prakash Kol of Apna Dal (Sonelal) who passed away in February.

Direct Fight Between Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Samajwadi Party in UP Bypolls

The recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2023 saw a direct fight between the ruling coalition led by BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party. While the results are unlikely to affect the Uttar Pradesh assembly, a win for either party will act as a morale booster ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year. Reportedly, a total of 14 candidates are in the fray for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls with six in Suar and eight in Chhanbey constituencies respectively. UP Assembly By-Elections 2023: Voting Underway on Suar and Chhanbey Vidhan Sabha Seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party decided to keep away from the polls, while the grand old party Congress fielded its candidate only in Chhanbey. The Suar seat saw a two-way battle between Samajwadi Party's Anuradha Chauhan and Apna Dal Sonelal's Shafeek Ahmed Ansari. Meanwhile, the Chhanbey seat witnessed a head-to-head battle between Samajwadi Party's Kirti Kol who was pitted against Apna Dal’s Rinki Kol, wife of Rahul Prakash Kol, former MLA who died in February.