Dehradun, March 1: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand led by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is all set to complete four years in office on March 18. In a bid to mark the party's 4th year in the hill state, Rawat has approved a host of events that would inform people about the development works carried out by his government in the state during the past four years. The programmes include 'Vikas ke Chaar Saal: Baatein Kam Kaam Zada”, which would be organized in all 70 constituencies of the hill state. Uttarakhand Govt Starts Initiative To Display Daughter’s Name on House Nameplates.

Trivendra Singh Rawat is the eighth and current Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. After winning from Doiwala again in 2017, Rawat was named the Chief Minister after his party won the majority and formed the government in the hill state. Earlier, Rawat was elected from Doiwala in the State's first legislative assembly elections in 2002.

Highlights of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government in the past 4 years

In the past four years, the Rawat government claims to have strengthened the internet connections across the state. The government has also cleared a proposal to bring internet connectivity to about 12,000 villages across Uttarakhand under the BharatNet 2.0 project. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that all the villages will be connected via optical fibre internet through Bharat Net and mobile connectivity.

Moreover, the artisans in the state will get an opportunity to promote and sell their handicraft products and the traditional products get a market, thus paving way towards self-employment.

In one of a kind decision, Uttarakhand has brought an ordinance to give co-ownership rights to women in their husband’s ancestral property. Under the ordinance, the Rawat government aims to provide economic independence to women, especially to the ones who are dependent on agriculture to meet their financial needs.

Uttarakhand’s lavish biodiversity gives agriculture in the state an added advantage. The agriculture in more than eighty percent area of Uttarakhand is dependent on rainfall. With an aim to benefit farmers, the Rawat government has announced a subsidy of 80% on agri- products.

The helpline number 1905, which Rawat had launched for quick redressal of public complaints, was a huge hit among people. People can call on the helpline number 1905 to lodge their complaints. The call center set up for the purpose open from 8 am to 10 pm daily to receive people's complaints.

According to reports, to mark the special day, an event will be held in Doiwala, the CM’s constituency, in which Rawat would address people in all 70 assembly constituencies through video conferencing. Moreover, in each constituency, party members of the BJP would distribute handbooks which would comprise of details of work done in that particular constituency.

