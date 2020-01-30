'Uddhav Thackeray Going to Ayodhya For Ram Mandir, I Will Also Go With Him and Build Babri Masjid', Says Samajwadi Party's Farhan Azmi

Samajwadi Party leader Farhan Azmi | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, January 30: With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's scheduled visit to Ayodhya turning a top political issue in Maharashtra, Samajwadi Party leader Farhan Azmi stoked a row with a controversial remark. While addressing an anti-CAA gathering in Mumbai on Wednesday, Farhan said he would also be accompanying Uddhav to Ayodhya, with the intent to "build Babri Masjid". Instead of Ayodhya, Uddhav Thackeray Should Go for Hajj Yatra with Rahul Gandhi, Says BJP Leader GVL Narasimha Rao.

Farhan is the son of Samajwadi Party's state unit president and MLA from Mumbai's Govandi, Abu Azmi. The senior Azmi has extended outside support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. Farhan's remark comes in the backdrop of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) jabbing Uddhav whether he would take his "secular allies" along.

"If being the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray says he is going to Ayodhya on 7th March, I will also go with him. He will build lord Ram's Temple and we will build Babri Masjid," Farhan was reported as saying.

Update by ANI

Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra leader Abu Azmi: If being the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray says he is going to Ayodhya on 7th March, I will also go with him. He will build lord Ram's Temple & we will build Babri Masjid. (27.01.20) pic.twitter.com/InTAJ37cOy — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Shiv Sena parliamentary leader Sanjay Raut had earlier condemned the BJP leadership for targeting the coalition government over Uddhav's proposed Ayodhya visit. "Why are they bothered about the Congress and NCP? Will they answer whether they will take Mehbooba Mufti along with them to Ayodhya," Raut asked.