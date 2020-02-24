Uddhav Thackeray Releases First List of Farm Loan Waiver Beneficiaries Under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana

Uddhav Thackeray releasing list of farm loan waiver beneficiaries (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Office OfUT)

Mumbai, February 24: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday released the first list of farm loan waiver beneficiaries. The list was released under the state crop loan waiver scheme - Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana. It included names of 15 thousand 358 farmers. The names of the beneficiaries were announced in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi were also present at the event. The CM's official twitter handle tweeted an image of Thackeray releasing the list. Maha Govt's Farm Loan Waiver Scheme Won't Help Much: Darekar.

Thackeray also had an interaction through video conference with two farmers out of the total beneficiaries from Prabhani, Pune and Amaravati who received benefits under the scheme. According to reports, the scheme will be fully implemented by the end of April. The second list will be released on February 28. Till now, the government has collected information of more than 34 lakh accounts of the farmers for loan waiver. Maharashtra Govt Expands Ambit of Farm Loan Waiver Scheme.

The scheme was announced by Thackeray in December last year. Under the scheme, the state government announced to waive off the loan of farmers whose crop loan outstanding is up to Rs 2 lakh upto September 30, 2019.

The budget session of Maharashtra began on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Shiv Sena-led state government of not fulfilling the assurances made to farmers and failing to check the rising crimes against women. Leader of Opposition in the assembly Devendra Fadnavis demanded a discussion on the issue of farmers "not getting" benefits of the loan waiver scheme.