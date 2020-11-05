Valmiki Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat is located in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It falls under the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency of the state. Voting for the Valmiki Nagar election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Valmiki Nagar, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Independent candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh, defeating Irshad Hussain of the Congress. The candidates for 2020 Bihar Election on the Valmiki Nagar seat include sitting MLA Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh, contesting on a JDU ticket, Mahendra Kumar Bharti of the LJP and Rajesh Singh of the Congress among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 valmiki nagar Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku singh JD(U) NA Baidyanath Prasad BSP NA Mahendra Kumar Bharti LJP NA Rajesh Singh INC NA Gaurav Jha The Plurals Party NA Deepak Kumar Malakar Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik) NA Saket Kumar Pathak Jan Sangharsh Dal, NA Sumant Kumar Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA Kumari Rajwanti Kushwaha IND NA Tirthraj Yadav IND NA Mahmad Jalil IND NA Rajesh Kumar IND NA

