VHP Slams Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh For His Remark on ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Slogan

Manmohan Singh (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, February 23: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has slammed former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for his statement that 'nationalism and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' are being misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India.'

"I am unable to understand in what direction Dr Manmohan Singh is going. I think the slogan of 'Hindu Aatankwad' was raised during his regime as well. What type of terrorism he is talking about," said Surendra Jain, international joint general secretary Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) told ANI on Sunday. 'Nationalism, Bharat Mata Ki Jai Being Misused to Construct Militant Idea of India': Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

"Nationalism and the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being misused to construct a militant and purely emotional idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens," Dr Singh had said at a book launch event in the national capital on Saturday.Jain asked if Dr Singh wants to state that "by saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' the Muslims will come forward and more and more youth will follow the path of terrorism? Does he want to say anything about Hindu terrorism? 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' is the sign of nationality. It is a sign of commitment to the nation."