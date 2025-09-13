Chennai, September 13: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Saturday kick-started his maiden campaign tour of Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) with a massive rally in Tiruchirappalli, and said, "The DMK government has not fulfilled a single promise. They said many things, but did they deliver?" Greeting the crowd at Marakkadai with a simple "Vanakkam to all," Vijay said his party would only make practical promises. He pledged zero compromise on women's safety and law and order if TVK came to power.

"This is no ordinary meeting - it is the beginning of a democratic battle. I wanted to see you before the fight begins," he declared to thunderous applause. Vijay also linked his campaign launch to the symbolic weight of Tiruchirappalli. "This is where Annadurai resolved to enter politics, this is the land where Periyar lived, and this city is celebrated for its secular spirit in education," he said. Until now, Vijay had limited his political outreach to large conferences and public meetings. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay To Kick Off TVK’s First Election Campaign From Tiruchi Today.

Saturday's roadshow marked a turning point, taking him directly to the people. He began from Tiruchirappalli and is scheduled to cover Ariyalur and Perambalur districts on the opening day. Though police granted permission for the campaign with strict conditions, Vijay urged his cadres to respect the rules with "military-like discipline". His message was clear: "Orderliness and restraint should mark TVK's campaign style." In Ariyalur, supporters stood for hours under the blazing sun as the convoy made its way, with flags, banners, and barricades lining the roads. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK President Vijay Says Madurai Conference Will Be Turning Point in State Politics.

Party volunteers expressed both excitement and pride at finally seeing their leader in person after months of anticipation. The surge of people also created chaos on the roads. At one point, senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s car was caught in a traffic jam as it passed through the area. For Vijay, who faces criticism for not engaging directly with voters until now, the campaign debut has reset the political stage. His direct connection with the people, combined with sharp attacks on the ruling DMK, signals a high-stakes contest as Tamil Nadu moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections.

