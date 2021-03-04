Kolkata, March 4: One of the most crucial elections in the history of West Bengal were the 2001 Legislative Assembly Polls, that saw the rise of Left's Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to the throne of Chief Minister who succeeded the legendary Jyoti Basu. Despite several efforts by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, from its alliance with the Congress to the massive 'Bengal Banchao' campaign, CPI(M)-led Left Front managed to form the government in the state for the sixth time straight. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances and Results of The Previous Election Ahead of 2021 Polls.

The elections that were held in May 2001, saw the landslide victory for Left as it conquered 196 seats from the total 294. CPI(M) had secured 143 seats and CPI 7. All India Trinamool Congress won on 60 seats. Congress recorded victory in 26 seats. Meanwhile, All India Forward Bloc won 25 assembly seats. Revolutionary Socialist Party won 17 seats. Gorakha National Liberation Front and West Bengal Socialistic Party won 3 and 4 respectively. Around nine independent candidates also won the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Meanwhile, the seventeenth assembly elections in West Bengal are due to be conducted in the end of this month. With political stalwarts including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath campaigning fiercely to ensure BJP's victory in the state, and the recent support by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, SP's Akhilesh Yadav to the incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee, a fierce battle of words between the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the BJP. Congress and Left are contesting the elections in alliance.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2011: Ahead of 2021 Polls, Here’s All You Need To Know About Polling, Alliances and Results in the Poll-Bound State 10 Years Ago.

The assembly elections across West Bengal will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results of the West Bengal assembly elections 2021 will be declared on May 2

