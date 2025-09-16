Kolkata, September 16: A video that went viral on Tuesday has triggered a political row in West Bengal, as Trinamool Congress legislator Abdur Rahim Boxi was heard accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the Mamata Banerjee-led state government through President’s Rule. Boxi is also Trinamool's district president in Malda. Boxi reportedly made this statement at a public meeting organised on late Monday evening at Ratua in Malda district, to protest against the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people, especially migrant workers, in BJP-ruled states. The other top ruling party leaders from Malda district were also present at the meeting. Does Not Suit ECI to Act Like a Lollipop: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

“They are thinking that they will topple the state government in West Bengal through the President’s rule and the misuse of the central forces like the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force. They are dreaming of taking control of the state secretariat of Nabanna, which is our pride, through such undemocratic means. But they will never be successful,” Boxi was heard claiming in the viral video. He also claimed that the two masterminds behind this plot of the BJP were the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and the former state president of the BJP in West Bengal and the Union minister of state, Sukanta Majumdar. Mamata Banerjee Says Not a Single BJP MLA Will Remain in West Bengal, They Will Face Inevitable Defeat (Watch Videos).

“We have heard of the traitor, Mir Jafar, in the Battle of Plassey. In West Bengal, there are now two Mir Jafars. One is Suvendu Adhikari, and the other is Sukanta Majumdar. Their only aim is to disturb the peace and harmony in West Bengal,” Boxi was heard claiming in the viral video. This is not the first time Boxi’s remarks have gone viral. Earlier this month, another video from Malda surfaced in which he was heard threatening BJP leaders with acid attacks if they continued branding Bengali-speaking migrant workers as “illegal Bangladeshis or Rohingya infiltrators.” On that occasion, Boxi was also heard giving a call to the people to boycott the BJP and destroy the party flags.

