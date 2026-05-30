When Is DK Shivakumar Likely To Take Oath As Next Karnataka CM?

Karnataka is set for a change in leadership with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expected to be sworn in as the state's next chief minister on June 3, following the resignation of Siddaramaiah. The transition comes after the Congress leadership initiated a change at the top, bringing an end to months of speculation over the future of the state's government.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is scheduled to meet on Saturday, May 30, to formally elect its new leader. DK Shivakumar, one of the Congress party's most influential leaders in Karnataka and a key architect of its electoral success in the state, is widely expected to be chosen unanimously, clearing the way for his elevation to the chief minister's post. Siddaramaiah Steps Down As Karnataka CM: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot Accepts Siddaramaiah's Resignation, Dissolves Council of Ministers.

When Is DK Shivakumar Expected to Take Oath?

According to party sources and reports, DK Shivakumar is likely to be sworn in as Karnataka's next chief minister on June 3. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to take place after the CLP formally elects him as its leader and the Governor invites him to form the government. An official announcement regarding the ceremony is awaited.

If confirmed, the swearing-in will mark Shivakumar's first term as chief minister after years of serving as one of the Congress party's principal leaders in Karnataka. Karnataka Politics: Congress Legislature Party Set to Meet to Elect New Leader Following Siddaramaiah's Resignation.

Siddaramaiah Steps Down as Karnataka CM

The leadership transition gained momentum after Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to the Governor on Thursday. In his resignation, Siddaramaiah said he was stepping down in accordance with the decision of the party leadership. The resignation was later accepted, formally ending his tenure as chief minister.

His departure comes amid long-running discussions within the Congress regarding a possible leadership change midway through the government's term.

A day after resigning, Siddaramaiah travelled to New Delhi and met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. According to reports, Siddaramaiah thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to serve as chief minister and informed him that he had resigned from the post as directed by the party leadership.

Sources said the veteran Congress leader also discussed his future responsibilities within the party. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who attended the meeting, described it as "a very pleasant meeting" and said the leaders "discussed multiple issues". Asked about the change in leadership in Karnataka, Surjewala said, “Absolutely. There is no hurdle in the smooth transition of power in the state."

Following his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. According to reports, discussions focused on the formation of the new government and the future leadership structure of the Congress in Karnataka.

With the CLP meeting expected to formally endorse Shivakumar's leadership, party leaders are now focusing on cabinet formation and the transition process ahead of the proposed oath-taking ceremony.

DK Shivakumar has played a central role in strengthening the Congress organisation in Karnataka and is regarded as one of the party's most influential leaders in the state. As Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president, he has been instrumental in election campaigns, organisational management and coalition negotiations over the years.

His expected elevation to the chief minister's post would mark a significant milestone in his political career and usher in a new phase for the Congress government in Karnataka. With party leaders projecting unity and a smooth transfer of power, attention is now firmly focused on the CLP meeting and the anticipated swearing-in ceremony on June 3.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).