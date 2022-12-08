Congress Set To Win, CM Jairam Thakur Accepts Defeat:
Who Will Be New CM of Himachal Pradesh? List of Contenders From Congress:
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu:
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a former Congress state chief, is in the fray from the Nadaun assembly seat. A veteran leader, Sukhu is seen as Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the state of Himachal Pradesh. He is up against BJP's Vijay Agnihotri.
Mukesh Agnihotri:
Another Congress veteran, Mukesh Agnihotri is in the fray from the Haroli assembly seat. A four-time MLA, Agnihotri has also entered the chief ministerial race in Himachal Pradesh. Against him is BJP's Ram Kumar.
Asha Kumari:
A six-time MLA, Congress MLA Asha Kumari (67), better known as “Asha Rani” among her voters. Congress candidate from the Dalhousie assembly seat, Kumari is eyeing the chief ministerial post. She is in the fray with BJP's Dhavinder Singh and AAP's Manish Sareen.
Ram Lal Thakur:
Five-time Congress MLA Ram Lal Thakur resigned from the post of vice president of the HPCC in September. Even with that fact, few Congressis see him as the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. BJP's Randhir Sharma and AAP's Narinder Singh are in a fight with the Congress leader.
