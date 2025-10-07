Bilaspur, October 7: At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a private bus was hit by a landslide in the Balurghat area of Jhandhuta subdivision in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bilaspur, Om Kant said that rescue operations are being carried out. "Ten deaths have been reported so far and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing," he said.

The incident occurred when the private bus, carrying passengers through the hilly stretch, was suddenly struck by falling debris following heavy rains in the region. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Bilaspur Bus Accident: At Least 18 Killed As Landslide Hits Bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bhalughat, Rescue Operations Underway (See Pics).

Bus Hit by Landslide in Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh | At least 10 people killed and several others injured after a private bus was hit by a landslide in the Balurghat area of Jhandhuta subdivision in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district. Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing.… pic.twitter.com/LYH5gHXOJE — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Rescue Operations Underway After Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh: A landslide of debris and rocks buried a private bus near Ballu Bridge in Jhanduta sub-division. One child and three others have been rescued and hospitalised pic.twitter.com/HxB1pwrpLV — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Expresses Grief

बिलासपुर ज़िला के झंडूता विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बालूघाट (भल्लू पुल) के पास हुए भीषण भूस्खलन की ख़बर ने मन को भीतर तक झकझोर दिया है। इस भारी भूस्खलन में एक प्राइवेट बस के चपेट में आने से 10 लोगों के निधन का दु:खद समाचार मिला है और कई अन्य के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका है। रेस्क्यू… pic.twitter.com/GBZslb36CP — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 7, 2025

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the tragic accident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."The state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of distress and will provide every possible assistance," he said. Chamba Road Accident: 6 Killed As Car Falls Into 500-Metre Deep Gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chanwas Area, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Offers Condolences.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the peace of the departed souls and instructed the district administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. He directed officials to ensure that all the injured are immediately taken to hospitals for treatment and provided with full medical care.

Sukhu, who is continuously monitoring the situation from Shimla, is in touch with the Bilaspur district administration. He has also asked authorities to provide timely updates on rescue efforts and relief measures.Officials said heavy machinery had been deployed at the site, and efforts were on to clear the debris amid difficult terrain and intermittent rainfall.