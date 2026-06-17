Women’s Reservation, Delimitation Bills in Monsoon Session 2026? Here’s What Kiren Rijiju Said

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday, June 17, sought to quell speculation over whether the Centre plans to introduce the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills during Parliament's upcoming Monsoon Session, saying no decision has been taken on either proposal so far.

Speaking at the News18 India Amrit Bharat Samman 2026 event in New Delhi, Rijiju said the government has not yet discussed the two issues in the Union Cabinet and declined to confirm whether the legislation would be brought before Parliament during the session.

“I can’t say which bills will be brought in Parliament during the Monsoon Session," Rijiju said. His remarks come amid renewed political debate over women's reservation and constituency delimitation, with discussions intensifying over the government's legislative priorities ahead of the session.

No Cabinet Discussion Yet on Women's Reservation or Delimitation

Addressing speculation surrounding the two proposals, Rijiju said there is currently no discussion within the Cabinet regarding either the Women's Reservation Bill or the delimitation exercise. The minister indicated that any decision on introducing the bills would be taken at an appropriate stage after internal deliberations.

His clarification comes as political observers closely watch whether the government could move on key structural reforms amid changing parliamentary dynamics.

While declining to comment on the legislative agenda for the Monsoon Session, Rijiju reaffirmed the BJP-led government's commitment to providing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. Recalling earlier debates around the proposal, he said he was disappointed when the measure failed to receive support in the past.

“I felt bad when the Women’s Reservation Bill was not passed because we had made a commitment to provide 33 per cent reservation to women. At that time, I had said we would take revenge. What I meant was that we would ensure the bill gets passed someday," he said.

The minister's remarks underline the government's continued support for greater representation of women in elected bodies, even as uncertainty remains over the timeline for implementation.

Congress MPs Wanted to Support Bill, Claims Rijiju

Rijiju also alleged that several Congress parliamentarians privately favoured the Women's Reservation Bill but were prevented from supporting it by their party leadership.

“At least seven or eight Congress MPs came to me and said they wanted to support the Women’s Reservation Bill. But their leaders told them not to support it in the Lok Sabha," he said. The Congress has not responded to the claim.

The issue has regained political significance amid discussions over the BJP-led NDA's growing strength in Parliament and the possibility of major legislative reforms.

The debate has also intensified following reports of political realignments, including defections from the Trinamool Congress and unrest within the Shiv Sena (UBT), developments that could alter parliamentary arithmetic in the months ahead.

However, Rijiju's remarks suggest that, as of now, the government has not formally initiated the process to bring either the Women's Reservation Bill or the Delimitation Bill before Parliament during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).