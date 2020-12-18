New Delhi, December 15: A few more days and 2020 will come to an end besides marking the end of a decade. The year 2020 has been rough to the entire world. This year, the world suffered the loss of some great leaders, including Indian politicians. As 2020 draws to a close, here is a tribute to some of the noted politicians. Year Ender 2020: COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been the Biggest Story of 2020.

Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee, an Indian National Congress leader, served as the 13th President of India (2012-2017). On August 10, Mukherjee announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection prior to his brain surgery to remove a blood clot. He was admitted at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in Delhi.

He passed away on August 31, aged 84. He was in septic shock due to lung infection. In his political career spanning five decades, Mukherjee occupied several ministerial portfolios. For his contribution to Indian politics, he was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019.

Tarun Gogoi

Tarun Gogoi, three-time former chief minister of Assam and the face of Indian National Congress party in the state, died on November 23 battling the post-covid complications. The veteran leader was active in politics until he tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25.

During his tenure as the CM, Gogoi is credited with ending militant insurgency and improving the state's fiscal condition.

Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan died on October 8, 2020, at the age of 74. The famous politician from Bihar and a cabinet minister in Modi government had undergone heart surgery and was hospitalised for a few weeks before his death.

Paswan was the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and nine-time Lok Sabha member and Rajya Sabha MP. Paswan rose through the socialist movement and emerged as one of the prominent Dalit leaders of the country.

Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel died on November 2 at a Gurgaon hospital. He died due to multiple organ failure post-Covid-19. Considered as one of the closest to the Gandhi family, Patel served as the party's backroom strategist and troubleshooter for years.

In 2008 when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was facing confidence motion after the Left withdrew support, Patel managed to muster enough numbers for the government to survive. The veteran leader represented Gujarat for three times in Lok Sabha and five times in Rajya Sabha.

Amar Singh

Amar Singh, former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, passed away on August 1, 2020, at the age of 64. He died due to kidney failure.

Born on January 27, 1956, in Uttar Pradesh, Singh's prominence in Delhi rose when the UPA government reduced to a minority after the Left withdrew their support. His SP pledged support to the UPA with the support of its 39 members.

