COVID-19 pandemic has been the biggest story of the year and India has seen a fightback against the disease under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ever since the reporting of the first case of COVID19 in India, All India Radio News has been at the forefront raising awareness among the citizens. In keeping with its role as the Public Service Broadcaster, it started a Special Public Outreach Program - Corona Jagrukta Series in March this year. Today this program completes its 250th Episode.

It is a Live Phone in Program with top medical experts replying to COVID19 related queries of the citizens all over the country.

Renowned doctors from AIIMS Delhi, GB Pant Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Max Hospital, Gangaram Hospital, NIMHANS Banglore and several other centers have responded to the queries.

