Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies and Light Drizzle with a High of 23°C

Shimla residents and visitors can expect an overcast day with persistent light drizzle throughout Friday, 05 June 2026. The Queen of Hills will wake up to a cool 12°C, with the "feels like" temperature matching the actual reading. Humidity will be high at 93%, contributing to the damp conditions, though wind speeds are expected to remain light, around 3 km/h for most of the day. This steady moisture is a welcome change for many, with recent reports indicating that rainfall has been bringing relief from warmer temperatures in the plains and attracting tourists to the hill station. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with a High of 37°C.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 12°C Feels Like 12°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 93% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 12°C Overcast 0% 2 km/h 02:00 11°C Overcast 0% 4 km/h 04:00 12°C Overcast 5% 2 km/h 06:00 14°C Light drizzle 18% 4 km/h 08:00 15°C Light drizzle 37% 7 km/h 10:00 19°C Light drizzle 60% 10 km/h 12:00 19°C Moderate drizzle 76% 4 km/h 14:00 23°C Mainly clear 80% 11 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests the day will begin with overcast skies and no significant rain chance in the early hours. However, by 6 AM, light drizzle is anticipated, increasing in intensity as the morning progresses. By 8 AM, the chance of rain rises to 37%, accompanied by temperatures climbing to 15°C. The drizzle is forecast to become moderate around midday, with a 76% chance of rain, peaking at 19°C. While the forecast shows the possibility of "mainly clear" conditions by 2 PM, it also indicates a high 80% chance of rain, suggesting that the drizzle may persist or even intensify, with temperatures reaching a high of 23°C.

Residents planning their day should be prepared for damp conditions. Light, waterproof clothing and umbrellas will be essential. Given the high humidity and the possibility of persistent drizzle, it's advisable to stay hydrated and wear comfortable, layered clothing. Commuting may be slightly slower due to wet roads, so allow for extra travel time. While the temperatures are mild, the dampness can make it feel cooler, especially during the early morning and late evening hours. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with Highs of 37°C (Feels Like).

The current weather pattern aligns with recent reports of beneficial rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, offering a respite from the summer heat and enhancing the appeal of hill stations like Shimla for tourists seeking cooler climes. The consistent presence of moisture and cloud cover is a significant feature of the Shimla weather today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).