Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with Highs of 37°C

Kolkata residents can expect a day marked by significant thunderstorms and oppressive humidity as Friday, June 05, 2026, unfolds. The "feels like" temperature is set to reach a sweltering 37°C, despite the actual air temperature hovering around 29°C. This stark contrast is due to a substantial humidity level of 91%, making outdoor conditions feel exceptionally muggy and uncomfortable for those braving the weather. The day will begin with a possibility of rain, though forecasts suggest intermittent activity, with the chance of precipitation increasing significantly around midday. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies With Afternoon Rain and High of 40°C

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 91% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 2% 7 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 1% 5 km/h 06:00 30°C Thunderstorm 3% 7 km/h 08:00 33°C Thunderstorm 10% 6 km/h 10:00 35°C Thunderstorm 33% 7 km/h 12:00 36°C Thunderstorm 63% 3 km/h 14:00 28°C Thunderstorm 88% 7 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook indicates a gradual rise in temperature from midnight onwards, peaking around the late morning and early afternoon. While the chance of rain is present from the early hours, it is expected to intensify, with an 88% chance of heavy showers by 2 PM. The wind speed remains relatively light, averaging around 8 km/h, which will do little to alleviate the sticky conditions. The India Meteorological Department had previously alerted citizens to the possibility of enhanced thunderstorms in the coming week, a prediction that appears to be materializing today.

Recent weather reports have noted that rain has brought some relief from the intense heat, but also warned of the ongoing threat of significant thunderstorms. This forecast for Kolkata weather today suggests that while thunderstorms are on the cards, the primary concern for many will be the pervasive high humidity coupled with warm temperatures. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the elements, especially during the peak heat hours.

For those with outdoor plans, including attending any local events or commuting, it's crucial to be prepared for sudden downpours and the general discomfort of high humidity. Light, breathable clothing is recommended, along with carrying umbrellas or raincoats. Public transport users might experience delays due to waterlogging, a common occurrence during heavy monsoon-related showers. The prevailing weather conditions in Kolkata are a clear sign that the monsoon season is either imminent or in its early, erratic stages, bringing with it a mix of intense heat, humidity, and convective storm activity. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Thunderstorms With a High of 34°C.

As the day progresses, the forecast suggests a potential easing of conditions later in the evening, but the immediate hours will demand vigilance and adaptation to the tropical weather. This Kolkata weather update serves as a crucial reminder for everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions against the fluctuating weather patterns.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).