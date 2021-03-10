With our ability to sun kiss our skin naturally compromised right now, some of us will turn to a self-tanner in a tube. However for some of the gents out there, this is a controversial approach, as conspicuously faux-tans still carry a stigma.

Entrepreneurial duo Alec Parris and Themy Kalaitzis decided to come to the rescue and add some life to that lockdown complexion with the launch of William Alexander Cosmetics – a brand that specializes in premium tanning products designed exclusively for men.

“We believe tanning is the blueprint to looking better which is why we have created tailor made products for men that provides our users with a subtle, natural tone. Our mission is to create a brand that men can get behind and trust. As well as provide products that men can feel confident and proud to wear.” says Alec Parris, co-founder of William Alexander Cosmetics.

The duo are confident that self-tanning products will be a big hit within men’s cosmetics.

“When it comes to cosmetics, men love convenience. This is why tanning is so revolutionary. You apply the product once and that's it. Your tan is great for the whole week ahead.”

There has been an increase in the demand for self-tanning products in recent years owing mainly to rising awareness and concerns about skin diseases and other health risks attributed to sun exposure. According to a report published by Grand View Research, the value of the global self-tanning products market was almost $1.5 billion in 2018, and was projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of almost 6% by 2025. This growth has already been evident in the UK, with research showing that almost 30% of men have used self-tanning products in the last year.

The company has launched The Tan Enhancing Mousse and will be introducing their second product, the Tanning Water this spring. The Tan Enhancing Mousse and Water are both designed to provide instant tanning to users, creating a natural-looking tan for men. The easy to apply tanning mousse, described as the new essential, comes with a fresh coconut scent and medium tone that washes off easily.

So are you ready to jump on board the male tanning spray bandwagon? Once your tan has developed, you will be left looking more toned, healthy and feeling amazing. And once the compliments start rolling in, you’ll wonder why you ever doubted the power of a man tan.