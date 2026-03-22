Bengaluru, 22nd March 2026: Anjali Arora, the social media sensation and actress who captured hearts across the nation with her viral performance on 'Kacha Badam,' is once again making headlines, but this time it's for her prowess in the business world. Arora has shared a new viral video successfully expanding her luxury beauty salon brand, Aativa Salon, to the bustling city of Bengaluru.

This new opening in South India marks a significant milestone in Arora's entrepreneurial journey, which began with the inauguration of the first Aativa Salon in Kalkaji, South Delhi, in June 2024. The Bengaluru branch represents a strategic move into a new market and is already generating substantial buzz online, with Arora sharing "inside videos" and glimpses of the opulent new space with her millions of followers.

Anjali Arora Shares Viral Video of Her New Luxury Salon Branch in Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aativasalonbanglore (@aativasalonbangalore)

Arora's foray into the beauty industry is not a fleeting celebrity trend. The first Aativa Salon in Delhi quickly established itself as a high-end destination for unisex grooming and beauty services. The brand, co-founded with professional expertise, promises a "world-class salon experience" and "unbeatable services." By focusing on a luxury-tier offering, Arora is tapping into the growing demand for premium beauty services in India's metropolitan cities. The successful replication of this model in Bengaluru, a city known for its affluent and tech-savvy population, is a strong indication of a well-considered business strategy.

This expansion is particularly impactful for Arora, who rose to fame as a digital content creator. She is successfully leveraging her massive social media following to build brand awareness and drive footfall to her physical businesses. Her "go-get-it" attitude, often displayed through her online presence, is now translating into tangible business growth, a move that resonates with her young and aspirational audience.

Beyond the Viral Reel Videos: Anjali Arora is The New Business Mogul

Anjali Arora's transition from a viral content creator to a business owner is a narrative that is increasingly common in the digital age. It demonstrates the powerful potential of a well-managed personal brand to create a robust and sustainable income stream outside of traditional entertainment roles.

While she continues to actively pursue her acting career, with roles in upcoming films like Shree Ramayan Katha, this business expansion is a clear statement of intent. Arora is not just content with being a public figure; she is actively building a business empire.

With this new opening, Anjali Arora has solidified her position not just as a cultural icon but also as a rising force in India's thriving beauty and wellness sector. The success of Aativa Salon in Delhi and its expansion to Bengaluru are a testament to her vision, dedication, and the undeniable power of her digital brand.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 12:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).