Cyber Affairs Cases amid Coronavirus Lockdown Increases Drastically! Here's Why More People Are Cheating During Pandemic

Cyber Affairs Cases amid Coronavirus Lockdown Increased Drastically

Quarantine has changed people's lives in various ways. Not only are people becoming more creative with their hobbies but as it turns out, people are also having more affairs than before! Amid the global pandemic cases of cheating has increased way more than before. The number of people cheating in their relationship has increased during the coronavirus lockdown and it may seem strange to many, because having to stay at home most of the time with your spouse makes it difficult to be sneaky. But turns out people are doing it! While infidelity has always existed, in fact about 40% of married couples cheat, but the COVID-19 pandemic for various reasons have shot the numbers. Is Your Partner Cheating On You? Top Body Language Signs of Infidelity.

While we can assume that the reason is lack of sex or maybe too much presence of your partner all the time but, according to reports, website Ashley Madison, that helps you "find discreet relationships of all kinds" and helps you have an affair has seen about an average of 17,000 NEW sign-ups per day since the pandemic hit the US! In the year 2019, the Affairs & Discreet Married Dating dating site used to see 15,500 sign-ups per day.

According to a study, Ashley Madison found out that about 30% of its female users are now exploring cyber sex with the partners they are having an affair with. According to reports about 80% of female members reported being in sexless marriages. They, in turn, sign up to Ashley Madison to help them find a physical, in-person affair. "These two data points tell us that the majority of women seeking an affair intended to fill a missing physical element in their life," says Paul Keable, the chief strategy officer of Ashley Madison.

He further says, "Now with self-isolation a major factor in our lives, virtual affairs are being utilized to fill the gap." One of the reasons behind this could be stress build up during the pandemic. Keable said, "We’ve spoken to members, and they’re saying they’re using the site as a release valve for the tension that’s built up at home during the pandemic. They’re looking to have needs met that aren’t being met at home"