Olympics Scandal 2026: As the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo enter their second week, the sporting action has frequently been overshadowed by a series of off-field scandals. While Italian organisers have defended the event's delivery, the "distributed model" of these Games has faced intense scrutiny over security, integrity, and ethics.

1. The ‘Penisgate’ Aerodynamics Scandal

Perhaps the most unusual controversy of the Games involves a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) probe into male ski jumpers. Reports surfaced that athletes were allegedly using hyaluronic acid injections to increase genital circumference. Penisgate at 2026 Winter Olympics: What is Ski Jumping Gold Medal Scandal?

According to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), the practice, aimed at increasing the surface area of competition suits to improve flight and lift, is being treated as a radical form of "mechanical" doping. While the substance itself is not banned, its use to manipulate equipment specifications has triggered a major integrity investigation.

Penisgate Scandal in Olympics

2. ‘Helmet of Memory’ Disqualification

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) faced significant backlash following the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych. Just 21 minutes before his event, Heraskevych was barred for refusing to remove his "helmet of memory," which featured images of 24 Ukrainian children and athletes killed during the Russian invasion.

The IOC cited Article 50 of the Olympic Charter, which bans political statements. Heraskevych argued the helmet was a tribute rather than a political act, and the decision has been widely condemned by former champions and human rights groups.

Vladyslav Heraskevych's Controversial Helmet

3. Olympic Curling Cheating Scandal

The traditionally polite world of curling has descended into accusations of cheating. Swedish player Oskar Eriksson publicly accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of "double-touching" the stone after its release—a claim that led to an expletive-laden confrontation on the ice.

Days later, Canadian skip Rachel Homan saw her stone removed during a match against Switzerland for a similar infraction. The dispute has exposed a lack of video review technology in the sport, with teams now demanding that World Curling implement instant replays to prevent subjective judging from deciding matches.

Olympic Curling Cheating Scandal

4. Corruption and Mafia Investigations

Italian authorities continue to investigate the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation for alleged bid-rigging and corruption.

Sponsorship Fraud: Raids were conducted on the offices of major consulting firms regarding the irregular selection of digital sponsors.

Mafia Ties: In early 2026, several arrests were made involving individuals linked to the "Irriducibili" (a group with documented mafia ties) who reportedly attempted to infiltrate Olympic construction contracts through extortion.

"Save the Olympics" Decree: Controversy surrounds a government decree intended to shield the Foundation from certain public-law regulations, a move currently being challenged in Italy’s Constitutional Court.

5. Judging Disputes in Figure Skating

The ISU (International Skating Union) has had to defend its scoring system after a French judge was accused of blatant bias. The judge awarded the French pair, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, nearly eight points more than their American rivals, Madison Chock and Evan Bates. A petition calling for a probe into the results has already surpassed 15,000 signatures, reviving memories of the 2002 Salt Lake City judging scandal.

6. Sabotage and Logistics Failures

Rail Disruption: Fires at key rail junctions near Bologna and on the Rome-Naples line during the opening week were investigated as suspected sabotage intended to disrupt spectator travel.

Medal Quality: Several athletes have reported that their medals—the most expensive in Winter Olympic history, are already chipping or breaking, forcing an official investigation into the manufacturing process.

Security Presence: The deployment of U.S. Homeland Security (ICE) agents and Qatari security forces on Italian soil has sparked political debates regarding national sovereignty and the over-militarisation of the Games. 7. The Broken Medal Crisis One of the most embarrassing headlines for organisers involves the very prizes athletes spend a lifetime chasing. Within the first week, multiple medallists reported that their awards were chipping, snapping, or detaching from their ribbons within minutes of being presented. Gold Medal Breaks! Olympic Officials Investigate Faulty Medals at 2026 Winter Olympics. Breezy Johnson (USA): The gold medallist in women’s downhill skiing showed reporters her medal in pieces, noting it "came apart" while she was celebrating. Ebba Andersson (Sweden): The cross-country silver medallist reported that her medal fell into the snow and literally "broke in two." Justus Strelow (Germany): Viral footage captured the moment the biathlete's bronze clattered to the floor during a team celebration after the clasp failed. Broken Medals! Milano Cortina Chief Operations Officer Andrea Francisi has confirmed that an investigation is underway with the Italian State Mint. Early reports suggest a flaw in the legally required "breakaway" safety mechanism in the ribbon, though critics have pointed out that these are reportedly the most expensive medals in Olympic history, making the quality control issues particularly damaging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).