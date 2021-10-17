Dottawatch is a music sensation and is most known for his smooth vocals and his ganster lyrics. He has found a way to make his song about robbing someone super melodic.

We speak to him today to get to know him better on a personal level.

Hi Dottawatchy

What first got you into music?

Everybody around me did music I grew up managing artist when I was 17 years old but I started writing songs at 15

Who inspired you to make music?

Michael Jackson & Biggie are my biggest inspirations … Growing up Meek & Drake were a strong influence on our generation.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I make Hussler music and love songs, so I’d say it has motivational purposes… To encourage people to make more money so they can also change other peoples lives for the better.

What is your creative process like?

I smoke the best weed in the world, drink some tea for my voice and pray before I enter the booth

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Dj Khaled, Jay Z, or Travis Scott

If you could go open a show for any artist who would it be?

J Cole

To learn more about dottawatchy check his instagram and youtube for more viral content.

