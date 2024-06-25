Pop star Michael Jackson's influence on the music industry has been and will continue to be unmatched. On June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, Michael Jackson died at Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. The world remembers the King of Pop through his timeless music, which resonates deeply with fans across the globe. His songs transcend generations, capturing the essence of musical brilliance and profound cultural impact. Beyond his musical talent, Jackson possessed an unparalleled ability to touch hearts and inspire minds through his artistic expression. Michael: Jaafar Jackson Recreates Iconic ‘Thriller’ Moves in Michael Jackson’s Signature Red Jacket for Upcoming Biopic (Watch Video).

His impact on both the music industry and pop culture remains unparalleled, ensuring that his spirit lives on through every note and every iconic dance move he created. On his death anniversary, here are Top 5 songs of Michael Jackson that you must listen to.

Top 5 Songs of Michael Jackson

'Billie Jean' - Watch Video:

This song captivates with its iconic bassline and Jackson's electrifying vocals. The tale of a mysterious woman claiming he fathered her child showcases Michael Jackson's ability to blend pop with soulful storytelling, leaving an indelible mark on music history.

'Thriller' - Watch Video:

This song revolutionised the music video genre. Its haunting lyrics and captivating dance moves transformed Jackson into a global phenomenon. The chilling narrative of encountering creatures of the night during a thrilling escapade resonates with its powerful visual storytelling.

'Beat It' - Watch Video:

"Beat It" is an all-time hit, a rock-infused anthem promoting peace through strength, featuring Eddie Van Halen's legendary guitar solo. Michael Jackson's call to "show how funky and strong is your fight" remains a rallying cry for resilience and courage.

'Man in the Mirror' - Watch Video:

The 'Man in the Mirror' song reveals Michael Jackson's introspective side, urging listeners to start with themselves to bring about a change in the world. Its Gospel-inspired melodies and heartfelt lyrics inspire introspection and social responsibility.

'Smooth Criminal' - Watch Video:

With Michael Jackson's distinctive vocals with a pulsating rhythm and noir-inspired lyrics, 'Smooth Criminal' will always be a classic. The song's iconic hook and gravity-defying dance moves exemplify Jackson's innovation and dedication to his craft.

Undoubtedly, Michael Jackson left behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come. He will forever remain an evergreen star, shining brightly among music legends.

